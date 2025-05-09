Martin Couvra in pole position at Turkish Open as he chases first DP World Tour title
The 22-year-old rookie started the day in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard
France's Martin Couvra will take a two-shot lead into the weekend as he looks to win his first DP World Tour title at the Turkish Open.
The 22-year-old rookie started the day in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard but pulled clear of the chasing pack courtesy of a five-under 66 at Regnum Carya.
Couvra has impressed during his maiden campaign at this level, having already posted four top-10 finishes, including fifth at the Hainan Classic last time out.
At 11 under par, Couvra leads by two from South Africa's Wilco Nienaber, with China's Li Haotong a shot further back in third.
"I'm really happy about my game today - it's always good to have a bogey-free round," said Couvra.
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald missed the cut on three over par, with Todd Clements leading the British challenge on seven under.
