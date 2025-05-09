When is PGA Championship? Dates, schedule, course and how to watch Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy begins the PGA Championship after glory at the Masters with his next major stop aiming to keep alive an audacious bid to claim a calendar slam.
After a thrilling and emotional victory at Augusta National, completing the grand slam by slipping on the green jacket, McIlroy will hope to pick up his third PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow, after victories in 2012 an 2014.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be highly fancied, Bryson DeChambau is back to winning ways on the LIV Golf tour and will hope to contend for a third career major, while Jordan Spieth could join McIlroy and complete the grand slam with victory.
In a Ryder Cup year, set to be hosted by the United States in September at Bethpage Black, contending on US soil could prove decisive for players in their efforts to impress Team Europe captain Luke Donald, making the remaining majors vital in the race to qualify automatically or earn a precious wildcard.
Here’s everything you need to know about the second major of the men’s golf season.
When and where is the PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship starts on Thursday, 15 May and finishes on Sunday, 18 May at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.
How to watch PGA Championship
You can watch the second major of the men’s golf season at Quail Hollow in the UK on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.
TV schedule
Thursday: 1st round coverage
12pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf
12.15pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Friday: 2nd round coverage
12pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday: 3rd round coverage
1pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf
5pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday: 4th round coverage
1pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf
7pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Odds
Selected players
Scottie Scheffler 9/2
Rory McIlroy 9/2
Bryson DeChambeau 11/1
Justin Thomas 16/1
Xander Schauffele 16/1
Ludvig Aberg 18/1
Collin Morikawa 18/1
Jon Rahm 20/1
Joaquin Niemann 25/1
Patrick Cantlay 28/1
Brooks Koepka 33/1
Tommy Fleetwood 33/1
Viktor Hovland 33/1
Hideki Matsuyama 40/1
Jordan Spieth 40/1
Tyrrell Hatton 45/1
Russell Henley 50/1
PGA Championship field: Who is playing at Quail Hollow?
USA unless stated; (CFT: Corebridge Financial Team, including 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals)
Ludvig Åberg (Swe)
Byeong Hun An (Kor)
Daniel Berger
Brian Bergstol [CFT]
Christaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Akshay Bhatia
Brandon Bingaman [CFT]
Richard Bland (Eng)
Michael Block [CFT]
Keegan Bradley
Jacob Bridgeman
Dean Burmester (Rsa)
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos (Pue)
Laurie Canter (Eng)
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Bud Cauley
Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)
Andre Chi [CFT]
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Tyler Collet [CFT]
Corey Conners (Can)
Cameron Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry (Bel)
Luke Donald (Eng)
Jesse Droemer [CFT]
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria (Col)
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Bobby Gates [CFT]
Ryan Gerard
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Larkin Gross [CFT]
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Harry Hall (Eng)
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington (Ire)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Justin Hicks [CFT]
Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossley
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Nic Ishee [CFT]
Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
Dustn Johnson
Tom Johnson [CFT]
Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
Michael Kartrude [CFT]
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
John Keefer
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kirk Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Greg Koch [CFT]
Brooks Koepka
Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Ryan Lenahan [CFT]
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
Maverick McNealy
Shaun Micheel
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Keta Nakajima (Jpn)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
Dylan Newman [CFT]
Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Niklas Norgaard (Den)
Shaun Norris (Rsa)
Andrew Novak
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
John Parry (Eng)
Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
Marco Penge (Eng)
JT Poston
Seamus Power (Ire)
David Puig (Esp)
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Aaron Rai (Eng)
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott (Aus)
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Elvis Smylie (Aus)
John Somers [CFT]
Bob Sowards [CFT]
JJ Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Eric Steger [CFT]
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Nick Taylor (Can)
Rupe Taylor [CFT]
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Sami Valimaki (Fin)
Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)
Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
Karl Vilips (Aus)
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace (Eng)
Timothy Wiseman [CFT]
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu (Tpe)
Will Zalatoris
Alternates (as of May 6): 1. Patrick Fishburn, 2. Rico Hoey (Phi), 3. Michael Thorbjornsen, 4. Victor Perez (Fra), 5. Alex Smalley, 6. Vince Whaley, 7. Doug Ghim, 8. Matt Kuchar, 9. Carson Young, 10. David Lipsky
