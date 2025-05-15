PGA Championship LIVE: Tee times and leaderboard as Rory McIlroy resparks Bryson DeChambeau rivalry
After finally winning the Masters to complete a career grand slam, can the Northern Irishman triumph again at Quail Hollow?
Rory McIlroy will go in search of more major success as the Northern Irishman chases PGA Championship glory at Quail Hollow.
It is barely a month since McIlroy finally secured the green jacket that has eluded him for so long at the Masters, completing the career grand slam with a breakthrough win after more than a decade of pain in the majors.
But he is far from the only story in town, with a strong crop of contenders are gathering ahead of what could be a captivating weekend. Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau looked in ominous form after recent wins while defending champion Xander Schauffele appears to be over his injury troubles.
McIlroy, meanwhile, reopened his rivalry with DeChambeau after revealing his confusion to the American’s response to their lack of interaction during the final round of the Masters. As ever at an unpredictable tournament, plenty of thrills are sure to be in store...
Follow all of the latest from round one at Quail Hollow with our live blog below:
Rory McIlroy left confused by Bryson DeChambeau reaction at the Masters
Rory McIlroy admits he has been left confused by Bryson DeChambeau’s reaction to their lack of interaction during the final round of the Masters.
McIlroy, 35, completed the career grand slam at Augusta after beating out Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. in the first men’s golf major of the year.
DeChambeau had been in contention, starting two shots behind McIlroy, before falling away to finish fifth, and the American later shed light on how the pair did not interact during their time playing together on Sunday at Augusta National.
“No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day,” DeChambeau said at the time. “He wouldn't talk to me.”
But McIlroy has now reacted to DeChambeau’s comments ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week.
PGA Championship 2025 tee times and schedule
The PGA Championship begins as the world’s top players contend the second major of the year in North Carolina.
The Quail Hollow Country Club is the venue for the 2025 edition of one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments, with Rory McIlroy the headliner as he looks to build on winning his first Green Jacket at Augusta last month.
While McIlroy hopes to keep alive a bid for a calendar slam while picking up a third victory in this major, he’ll face stiff competition from defending champion Xander Schauffele, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and a competitive field including Jordan Spieth, who himself is hoping to complete a career grand slam with victory in North Carolina.
But though a strong pack of favourites look set to gather at the top of the leaderboard, the PGA Championship can often throw up a surprise contender or two, with more than 150 players competing.
PGA Championship LIVE
The second men’s major of the year is upon us, Quail Hollow primed and ready for four days of PGA Championship thrills and spills. After completing a career grand slam at the Masters in such dramatic fashion, Rory McIlroy will be freed from the buren of a long wait for major number five as he chases more success at a course he knows incredibly well.
But the Northern Irishman is far from the only tale in town. Is Scottie Scheffler back to his best? Will Bryson DeChambeau strike another big blow for LIV? Can Xander Schauffele defend his title? And could Jordan Spieth yet follow McIlroy to a clean sweep? It should be a weekend to savour in North Carolina.
