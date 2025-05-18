Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Scottie Scheffler leads final round as Bryson DeChambeau gives chase

The world No 1 turned the screw at the end of the third round and leads the PGA Championship by three strokes

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 18 May 2025 19:59 BST
Scottie Scheffler's approach to the first green goes awry
Scottie Scheffler's approach to the first green goes awry (Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is in position to clinch the third major title of his career after dominating the back nine at Quail Hollow on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead.

The world No 1 picked up five shots in the final five holes, making a mockery of the notorious last three known as the Green Mile. Scheffler produced a stunning eagle on 14 followed by birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to leave himself on the brink of a first PGA Championship title.

But there is plenty of quality and experience in the chasing pack, with Sweden’s Alex Noren three shots behind and Americans JT Poston and Davis Riley a futher shot adrift on seven under par. Jon Rahm lurks on six under, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick begin this final round on five under.

Follow all the latest action from the PGA Championship third round below.

PGA Championship 2025

Scheffler misses the fairway on the second with a wild tee shot, but he recovers brilliantly, chipping out from the trees to the middle of the green.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 20:03

Scheffler bogeys the first

Scheffler runs his par putt just wide of the first hole and he drops back to -10. He offers a smidgen of hope to the rest of the field. Noren, though, does the same.

Davis Riley and JT Poston both bogeyed the first too, so it doesn’t do much to the leaderboard except bring Rahm, DeChambeau and company a shot closer.

Leaderboard

-10 Scheffler (1)

-7 Noren (1)

-6 Riley (1), Poston (1), Rahm (2)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:57

PGA Championship 2025

Scheffler finds the bunker left of the first green, and his shot from the sand rolls out to perhaps eight feet from the hole. A big early test for the leader to make par.

Alex Noren is in an almost identical position.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:52

Scheffler begins final round

Scottie Scheffler tees off with his overnight three-shot lead still intact. The world No 1 hits a perfect tee shot down the right side of the fairway, and Alex Noren follows with his own fairway finder.

That’s the last group out on the course.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Griffin (8)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:43

PGA Championship 2025

DeChambeau doesn’t hit his birdie putt at all on two, and settles for another par. His tee shot on the third is long but left, and appears to land under a spectator’s legs.

Scottie Scheffler is striding to the first tee...

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:31

PGA Championship 2025

Jonny Vegas finds the sand left of the first green.

Up ahead on two, DeChambeau hits the heart of the green with his second shot, and he’ll have a look at birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau chips onto the first green
Bryson DeChambeau chips onto the first green (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:22

PGA Championship 2025

Ben Griffin is flying out there right now, four under through seven holes, and joins the chasers on -6.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas, Griffin (7)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:17

PGA Championship 2025

DeChambeau misses the first green left, but chips beautifully and leaves three feet for par.

18 May 2025 19:11

PGA Championship 2025

Bryson DeChambeau (-5) booms his first tee shot down the fairway and he’s perfectly positioned.

Up ahead, Matt Fitzpatrick makes bogey at the first after missing the green left and drops back to four under.

Leaderboard

-11 Scheffler

-8 Noren

-7 Riley, Poston

-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:05

McIlroy ends his PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy finishes on three over par for the tournament. Not his best form this week, and it just never clicked for him. Plenty of time, though, before his home Open Championship at Portrush to tune his game.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 19:02

Comments

