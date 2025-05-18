PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Scottie Scheffler leads final round as Bryson DeChambeau gives chase
The world No 1 turned the screw at the end of the third round and leads the PGA Championship by three strokes
Scottie Scheffler is in position to clinch the third major title of his career after dominating the back nine at Quail Hollow on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead.
The world No 1 picked up five shots in the final five holes, making a mockery of the notorious last three known as the Green Mile. Scheffler produced a stunning eagle on 14 followed by birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to leave himself on the brink of a first PGA Championship title.
But there is plenty of quality and experience in the chasing pack, with Sweden’s Alex Noren three shots behind and Americans JT Poston and Davis Riley a futher shot adrift on seven under par. Jon Rahm lurks on six under, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick begin this final round on five under.
PGA Championship 2025
Scheffler misses the fairway on the second with a wild tee shot, but he recovers brilliantly, chipping out from the trees to the middle of the green.
Scheffler bogeys the first
Scheffler runs his par putt just wide of the first hole and he drops back to -10. He offers a smidgen of hope to the rest of the field. Noren, though, does the same.
Davis Riley and JT Poston both bogeyed the first too, so it doesn’t do much to the leaderboard except bring Rahm, DeChambeau and company a shot closer.
Leaderboard
-10 Scheffler (1)
-7 Noren (1)
-6 Riley (1), Poston (1), Rahm (2)
Scheffler finds the bunker left of the first green, and his shot from the sand rolls out to perhaps eight feet from the hole. A big early test for the leader to make par.
Alex Noren is in an almost identical position.
Scheffler begins final round
Scottie Scheffler tees off with his overnight three-shot lead still intact. The world No 1 hits a perfect tee shot down the right side of the fairway, and Alex Noren follows with his own fairway finder.
That’s the last group out on the course.
Leaderboard
-11 Scheffler
-8 Noren
-7 Riley, Poston
-6 Rahm, Griffin (8)
DeChambeau doesn’t hit his birdie putt at all on two, and settles for another par. His tee shot on the third is long but left, and appears to land under a spectator’s legs.
Scottie Scheffler is striding to the first tee...
Jonny Vegas finds the sand left of the first green.
Up ahead on two, DeChambeau hits the heart of the green with his second shot, and he’ll have a look at birdie.
Ben Griffin is flying out there right now, four under through seven holes, and joins the chasers on -6.
Leaderboard
-11 Scheffler
-8 Noren
-7 Riley, Poston
-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas, Griffin (7)
DeChambeau misses the first green left, but chips beautifully and leaves three feet for par.
Bryson DeChambeau (-5) booms his first tee shot down the fairway and he’s perfectly positioned.
Up ahead, Matt Fitzpatrick makes bogey at the first after missing the green left and drops back to four under.
Leaderboard
-11 Scheffler
-8 Noren
-7 Riley, Poston
-6 Rahm, Kim, Vegas
McIlroy ends his PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy finishes on three over par for the tournament. Not his best form this week, and it just never clicked for him. Plenty of time, though, before his home Open Championship at Portrush to tune his game.
