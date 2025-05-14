Rory McIlroy’s newfound strength puts PGA Championship rivals on notice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First came the vulnerability over many years. Then the outpouring of emotion at the Masters – Rory McIlroy allowing us to witness one of the most intimate moments in sports for decades.

Completing the grand slam and slipping on that green jacket banished the demons after so much heartache – that Augusta collapse; freezing at Royal Portrush before the Open had barely begun; stumbling over 18 holes on Sunday at St Andrews as Cam Smith snuck up on him; and then the torture of Pinehurst No. 2 last year.

Now, though, with five career majors elevating himself back above Brooks Koepka as the definitive player of a generation, if there was any doubt beforehand, McIlroy is certainly emboldened ahead of this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

And that is a dangerous quality for his rivals, too. The talk this week has mostly swirled around the Northern Irishman and an audacious calendar slam bid, sending fans into a frenzy. However, Scottie Scheffler remains the world No. 1 after romping to victory by eight shots at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago.

There is an appetite from the fans for a generational rivalry, and if Scheffler’s unassuming demeanour somewhat precludes him from forming golf’s Ali vs Frazier or Federer vs Nadal, then Bryson DeChambeau might gleefully seize the spotlight, rejuvenated after this month’s LIV Golf Korea victory and determined to contend once more here.

DeChambeau was bullish after prevailing in the US Open against McIlroy at a raucous Pinehurst last year, mocking him for “doing it to himself”. However, McIlroy could barely taste revenge at Augusta earlier this year, with the American melting long before Amen Corner.

McIlroy teased DeChambeau for his indignant response to the lack of flowing conversation with his rival during that final round at the Masters. The response – what exactly did he expect?

McIlroy, whose Thursday tee time for round one is 1.15pm BST alongside Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, has been in scintillating form over the last year and might well be the best player in the world, at least since the turn of the year. But a tied-seventh finish at the Truist Championship last week, won by Ryder Cup teammate Sepp Straka, was perhaps more revealing than his sensational best.

open image in gallery The crowd cheers as Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the Masters with a birdie on the first play-off hole ( AP )

“Even my bad golf is still competitive,” McIlroy said. “I’m in a good place, I didn’t play that well and still finished seventh, a couple of tweaks at a place I love in Quail Hollow, I’m in a good place.”

McIlroy has always been a compelling character, willing to divulge his candid views, even when it would better suit him to keep quiet. So it has been revealing how the Masters and, specifically, his work with sports psychologist Bob Rotella appear to have transformed him as a player and his outlook on the game.

“We didn’t want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring, or shooting, or swinging or how far they were hitting it – we just wanted Rory to play his game,” Rotella told Radio 4's Today show last month when discussing how McIlroy snapped a 10-year drought in the majors. “The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you’re capable of, then you will end up number one.”

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with reporters during a press conference before the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow ( Getty Images )

More of that has rubbed off on McIlroy this week before a ball has been struck with genuine intent, and a playful question was posed to him in the preview press conference.

Asked about the four elements of the game (driving, approach, putting and around the green), McIlroy was asked to pick a player to trade one part with his own.

“I wouldn’t trade,” McIlroy rebuffed quickly with a shake of his hand. What if he was forced to? “I’m not,” he maintained.

A third attempt from the journalist at a fun discussion arrived, but no luck: “I’m focused on my game.”

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks on the first green before the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow ( Getty Images )

A few uncomfortable chuckles from the media in attendance followed, but McIlroy remained steadfast on business this week. At a golf course stripped down by Justin Thomas to the goal of merely bombing one’s driver as far and as straight as possible, no wonder McIlroy fancies a second major in quick succession — the Northern Irishman is first in strokes gained off the tee on the PGA Tour this season and third in driving distance (318.6 yards).

With four career victories in this part of Charlotte, North Carolina, the stars might be aligning for a historic year, with a shot at redemption to come back at Royal Portrush too.

And with each part of his game sturdy and for the first time in his career, McIlroy can revel in this newfound mindset to not only contend once again, but now thrive when the pressure rises.