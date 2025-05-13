The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Former Ryder Cup star bizarrely compares PGA Championship course to the Kardashians
Quail Hollow in North Carolina will host the 2025 edition of the major
Former American Ryder Cup star Hunter Mahan has bizarrely compared Quail Hollow, the venue for the 2025 PGA Championship, to a member of the Kardashian family.
The North Carolina course will host the major this weekend for a second time, and is an annual stop on the PGA Tour for the tournament now known as the Truist Championship.
The championship course at the club on the outskirts of Charlotte was first opened in 1961, though underwent significant modifications under the guidance of Arnold Palmer in 1986 before further revamps ahead hosting the PGA Championship for the first time in 2017.
And former professional Mahan, a Ryder Cup winner at Valhalla in 2008, believes the course shares similarities with one of reality television’s most successful families.
“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian,” Mahan, a six-time PGA Tour winner, suggested to The Athletic.
“It's very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a show charting the personal and professional lives of the Kardashians, ran for 14 years on E! in the United States, with sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe - as well as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - becoming prominent celebrities.
The second men’s major of the year is scheduled to begin on Thursday as Rory McIlroy bids to back-up his long-awaited Masters triumph with yet more success. Jordan Spieth is attempting to join McIlroy in completing a career grand slam as he seeks the PGA Championship that has so far eluded him.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments