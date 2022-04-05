The Masters gets underway on Thursday as the eyes of the golfing world return to Augusta National.

The vast majority will of course be focusing on Tiger Woods, who confirmed he will make his competitive return 14 months after a horrific car crash that left him in a hospital bed for three months.

Woods insisted in a press conference on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he could win what would be the 16th and most remarkable major of his storied career.

Woods’ presence has allowed others to fly under the radar, including Jon Rahm who is the favourite to claim his maiden Green Jacket. Cameron Smith is also expected to be in contention come Sunday, with the recently crowned Players champion boasting a great record at Augusta.

Here are the tee times for round one in full:

(All times BST)

1pm – Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

1.11pm – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

1:22pm – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

1.33pm – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

1.44pm – Vjay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

1.55pm – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

2.06pm – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

2.17pm – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

2.39pm – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

2.50pm – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

3.01pm – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

3.12pm – Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

3.23pm – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

3.34pm – Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

3.45pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

3.56pm – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

4.18pm – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

4.29pm – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

4.40pm – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

4.51pm – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

5.02pm – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

5.13pm – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

5.24pm – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

5.35pm – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

5.57pm – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

6.08pm– Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

6.19pm – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

6.30pm – Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

6.41 p.m – Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

6.52pm – Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

7.03pm – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy