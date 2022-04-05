Tiger Woods confirms he expects to play at The Masters

Tiger Woods has confirmed he expects to play The Masters, marking his return to competitive golf 14 months after being involved in a near-fatal car crash.

The 46-year-old, who won at Augusta in 2019, feared his right leg may have to be amputated shortly after the accident but played in an exhibition event in December with his son, Charlie, fuelling speculation about another comeback.

Woods played a practice round at Augusta last week, and then nine holes on both Sunday and Monday to test his physical condition, before holding a press conference on Tuesday.

The 15-time major winner confirmed “as of right now I am going to play” before adding that he would not do so if he didn’t believe he could win.

“I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level I am going to, but if I feel like I can’t, you won’t see me out here,” he said. “I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it.”

After undergoing spinal fusion surgery in 2017, Woods returned to win his fifth Masters title in dramatic fashion two years later.

Asked what his overriding emotion was on being able to compete, he said: “Thankful. Very, very thankful for everyone’s support, everyone who has been involved in my process and the work I have put in each and every day.

“The fact that I was able to get myself here at this point was a success and now that I am playing, everything is focused on getting in that position on the back nine on Sunday with a chance like I did a few years ago.

“I feel like I can still do it. I still have the hands to do it, the body is moving good enough. I have been in worse situations and won tournaments.”