The Masters tee times: Round 3 schedule and start times including Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose

Rose leads the way after the second round of the Masters with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in contention

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 12 April 2025 01:24 BST
Rory McIlroy's four-year-old daughter Poppy sinks putt

Rory McIlroy is back in contention at the Masters after a scintillating second round at Augusta to close in on leader Justin Rose.

While Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are also in contention in the race to win the prestigious green jacket.

McIlroy produced a magnificent comeback after disappointment on Thursday, capitalising on a hot streak of form on the back nine around Amen Corner to reignite hopes of completing the career grand slam.

Scheffler was uncharacteristically erratic in the second round, with a host of world class players hoping to chase down Rose on moving day. Here are the tee times for the third round on one of the most entertaining days of the year in the golf calendar:

Masters round three tee times

(All times BST), nationality American unless stated

2:50 PM Tom Kim (Korea); (Marker)

3:00 PM Joaquin Niemann (Chile); Jordan Spieth

3:10 PM Stephan Jaeger (Germany); Max Greyserman

3:20 PM Danny Willett (England); J. T. Poston

3:30 PM Jon Rahm (Spain); Zach Johnson

3:40 PM Patrick Cantlay; Akshay Bhatia

3:50 PM Denny McCarthy; J. J. Spaun

4:10 PM Maverick McNealy; Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)

4:20 PM Brian Campbell; Byeong Hun An (Korea)

4:30 PM Aaron Rai (England); Justin Thomas

4:40 PM Sahith Theegala; Davis Thompson

4:50 PM Matt Fitzpatrick (England); Wyndham Clark

5:00 PM Nick Taylor (Canada); Daniel Berger

5:10 PM Tom Hoge; Max Homa

5:30 PM Harris English; Min Woo Lee (Australia)

5:40 PM Sam Burns; Nicolas Echavarria (Colombia)

5:50 PM Brian Harman; Bubba Watson

6:00 PM Davis Riley; Michael Kim

6:10 PM Xander Schauffele; Tommy Fleetwood (England)

6:20 PM Patrick Reed; Collin Morikawa

6:30 PM Ludvig Aberg (Sweden); Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

6:50 PM Jason Day (Australia); Sungjae Im (Korea)

7:00 PM Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark); Viktor Hovland (Norway)

7:10 PM Scottie Scheffler; Tyrrell Hatton (England)

7:20 PM Matt McCarty; Shane Lowry (Ireland)

7:30 PM Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland); Corey Conners (Canada)

7:40 PM Justin Rose (England); Bryson DeChambeau

Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.

Full timings are as follows

Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm

