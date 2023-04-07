Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There were frightening scenes at the Masters on Friday as two giant trees fell down due to high winds and stormy weather, narrowly avoiding spectators by the 15th and 16th greens.

The terrifying footage capturing the incident at the 16th green was broadcast on ESPN’s TV coverage and shows spectators scrambling to avoid the tree as it collapsed.

It has been confirmed that no one was injured.

There were shouts as the tree began to topple, which appears to have alerted some to the danger.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia was preparing to take a bunker shot by the 16th green as the tree started to fall.

Play was suspended for the second time at Augusta National due to the storms, following an earlier threat of lightning at the course.

Players were brought in from the course and spectators were also evacuated.

Reacting to the footage on Sky Sports, Sir Nick Faldo and Paul McGinley said there could have been serious injuries.

“Someone could have been killed, easily,” McGinley said. “Luckily no one was hurt.”

Masters groundstaff began to cut the fallen trees with chainsaws after players and spectators were taken off the course.

The storms had been expected throughout the day. Tournament officials moved all starting times up 30 minutes in the hopes of getting the second round in as scheduled.

Weather was pleasant in the morning, providing favourable scoring conditions, but it gave way to ominous clouds after lunch.