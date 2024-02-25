Jump to content

Jake Knapp grabs third-round lead as Matt Wallace’s challenge fades

PGA Tour rookie Knapp had seven birdies in his first nine holes to open a four-stroke lead at the Mexico Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 25 February 2024 01:16
Jake Knapp, of the United States, holds up his ball after a birdie on the ninth (Fernando Llano/AP)
Rookie Jake Knapp made 11 birdies to take the third-round lead in the Mexico Open as Matt Wallace’s challenge faded away.

Knapp had seven birdies as he carded a 63 to move to 19-under-par at Vidanta, four clear of fellow PGA Tour newcomer Sami Valimaki of Finland.

The American opened with a pair of birdies and added five more in six holes to reach the turn in 28.

Wallace had started the day alongside Knapp in a four-way tie for the lead, but the Englishman could only manage a level par 71 to finish the day eight strokes off the pace.

He was joined at 11-under par by Scotland’s Robert MacIntrye, who shot a 65 with four birdies topped off by an eagle at the 18th.

Canada’s Ben Silverman, Sweden’s Henrik Norlander and Chan Kim were on 12-under-par, completing a top five without a win on the PGA Tour.

