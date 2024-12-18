Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler struck a blow for the PGA Tour when seeing off LIV Golf pair Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the inaugural staging of ‘The Showdown’.

The PGA Tour superstars, secured a prize of $10m (£7.9m) in cryptocurrency for their victory which came after just 14 holes of the floodlit exhibition staged at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The first-of-its-kind duel marked the first time outside of the majors and the Olympics that players from the PGA Tour have competed against LIV golfers, with DeChambeau and Koepka both unable to participate on the PGA Tour since they linked up with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour two years ago.

The stars wore microphones for the benefit of American television, but with McIlroy and Scheffler dominating the duel which mirrored the Ryder Cup format from the outset, the competition proved to be rather one-sided.

With four total points available – two in singles play – two and a half points were needed for the victory and the final McIlroy/DeChambeau match was not played to completion, as the far-sharper PGA Tour duo claimed victory in dominant fashion.

The format was one point for a six-hole fourballs match, one point for a six-hole foursomes match and one point each for singles over the last six holes.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy set the tone for the evening, sinking a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-five fourth hole with DeChambeau close in two.

open image in gallery Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf reacts after a putt ( Getty Images for The Showdown )

DeChambeau, who like Koepka hadn’t competed since the LIV Tour finished on September 22, missed his eagle attempt and the PGA Tour pairing was on the march, winning in four holes.

Foursomes followed on the next six holes and was a tighter affair until the PGA pair moved 2-0 ahead when McIlroy sunk a winning putt on the 12th.

open image in gallery Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf and Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour ( Getty Images for The Showdown )

Head-to-head singles - McIlroy taking on DeChambeau and Scheffler facing Koepka - were played over the final six holes.

Requiring just a half to secure victory, Scheffler tapped in a birdie putt on the 16th to go two up with two holes to play against Koepka and earn the victory.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for The Showdown )

By virtue of claiming victory, Scheffler and McIlroy each won $5 million paid in cryptocurrency, adding to Scheffler’s amazing year in which he won just over $62 million.