Min Woo Lee keeps Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland at bay to claim first PGA Tour title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Min Woo Lee held off late surges from Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Rory McIlroy shot a closing 64 to finish in a tie for fifth, but admitted he has been dealing with discomfort in his right elbow as he prepares for the US Masters.

Lee went into the final round with a four-stroke advantage and had stretched that to five on the back nine.

But after Woodland and Scheffler launched their late pushes, the Australian bogeyed the par five 16th to lead by a single stroke. He two putted from off the back of the 18th green to claim his first PGA Tour title.

“I had a lot of eyes on me obviously,” said 26-year-old Lee. “It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week.

"It's hard, really hard. Scottie is a wonderful golfer and he keeps you on your toes. This is my first time being in front and trying to hold a lead. I'm glad I got it done, but man, I'm just very exhausted.

"It was a lot of mental grind. I'm so proud of the way I handled myself."

open image in gallery Min Woo Lee held off a late surge from Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win his first PGA Tour title ( AP )

Former US Open champion Woodland had eagled the 16th as he set the clubhouse target on 19-under-par by tying the course record with a 62. Second was his best result since having a brain tumour removed in 2023.

He was joined by Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who had tied the course record in the second round, after he rattled off four birdies in a row from the 13th in his 63.

McIlroy, who needed late birdies to ensure he made the cut on Friday, continued his improvement throughout the week with a 64 to finish five strokes off the pace.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy revealed his has an issue with his elbow after finishing in a tie for fifth ( AP )

The world number two, who has won twice this season, revealed he had been troubled by the elbow problem as he prepares for his latest bid to complete a career grand slam at Augusta.

“Get some treatment on that and make sure that’s OK going into Augusta,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

Despite that concern, McIlroy, who carded six birdies and an eagle in a round bookended with bogeys on the first and last holes, was focusing on his final preparations for the year’s first major tournament.

He said: “It was a solid week. Still don’t think my game is 100% under the control I would want, but it’s nice to have a week to work on some things.

“I’ve got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow, so we’ll be working at home and making sure game feels good going into the Masters.”