Rory McIlroy explains why he’s ‘better than ever’ ahead of Masters bid

Rory McIlroy is adamant that he’s a better golfer now than ever before and has explained how his game is in such good shape as he gears up for another tilt at that elusive Masters title and the end of an 11-year major drought.

Not since 2014 has McIlroy won one of the four biggest tournaments in golf, despite cleaning up in other events and the pressure is particularly ramped up at Augusta National, where victory would see him complete a career grand slam.

The Northern Irishman warmed up for this year’s shot at the green jacket by winning a second Players Championship title of his career in a Monday play-off against unheralded American JJ Spaun.

Combined with his season-opening victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, this means McIlroy has won two tournaments on the PGA Tour before the Masters for the first time in his career.

The 35-year-old has a mammoth 21 top 10s in majors since his last success at the 2014 PGA Championship and his incredible consistency has also seen him finish outside the top 20 just three times in his last 21 worldwide starts.

All that leads him to believe his game is in the best shape it has every been and the confidence is flowing ahead of a trip to Augusta in three weeks’ time.

"I feel like I'm a better player now than I ever have been, and it's nice to see the fruits of my labour paying off,” he explained. "I've worked really hard.

“I feel like I'm a way more complete player than I was a few years ago. I feel like I can play in all conditions and anything that comes my way. Really happy that I was able to get it done [at the Players Championship]

"I think I just need to double down on what I'm doing. I'm certainly a proponent of if it's not broken, don't try to fix it. Everything feels like it's in good working order at the minute.

“I'm a better putter. I'm better around the greens. I can flight my ball better in the wind. My ability to shape shots both ways. By no means did I have my best stuff this week, but I was still able to win one of the biggest tournaments in the world. That's a huge thing.”

Rory McIlroy is a serial winner on the PGA Tour ( EPA )

McIlroy was forced to return on Monday at Sawgrass to complete a three-hole play-off against Spaun after play was suspended on Sunday evening due to bad light, after both men had finished the four rounds on 12-under par.

The world No 2 piped his drive on the first play-off hole (the 16th) down the middle of the fairway to set the tone and eventually won at a canter after Spaun found the water on the treacherous 17th.

“Standing over that tee shot on 16 (first play-off hole) is the most nervous I've been in a long time,” said McIlroy. “I think that will stand me in good stead, feeling like that and being able to hit the golf shots that I need while your stomach is not feeling great, your legs are a little shaky and your heart-rate is racing.

“To have to go through that, it's nice to have that in recent memory for some of the tournaments coming up.”

As he moves through his mid-30s, McIlroy remains convinced that his best golf is yet to come.

He added: “Absolutely. I don't think I should be out here if I didn't believe my best golf was in front of me. I want to try to keep improving and getting better and it's the reason that, after 16 or 17 years out here, I'm still doing it."

“The younger guys coming out are getting better every single year and I need to keep working hard to hang with them. I'm doing a pretty good job of that. I feel like I've still got a few years left in the tank.”