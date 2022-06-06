Minjee Lee cruised to victory in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles by five strokes.

An even-par 71 in the final round saw the Australian finish up at 13-under to land her second career major victory.

The win also sees Lee pick up £1.8m (£1.44m), the largest payout in women’s golf history.

The win follows compatriot Australian Karrie Webb, who won the U.S. Open 21 years ago at the same venue.

Lee carried a four-shot lead after three rounds and resisted pressure from 32-year-old American Mina Harigae, who ended the major on nine-under for a career-best finish in a major.

“I mean, I’m speechless,” Lee said. “It’s the one I’ve always wanted to win, and now I’ve done it.”

“We’re moving in the right direction. I think it’s only going to get better from here.

(Getty Images)

“That was the nervous-est I’ve ever been. Even with a three-shot lead, I never felt comfortable today.

“To start aggressively, I think it was the right move, and then after that I had quite a big shot lead, so I was able to just play my game just to finish.”