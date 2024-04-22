Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship by two shots in Texas to secure her second major title and a remarkable fifth straight tournament win.

The 25-year-old’s victory at The Woodlands saw her tie the record for most consecutive LPGA wins, with Nancy Lopez in 1978 and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) the only other women to achieve the feat.

Korda, who began the final round of this year’s first major one stroke behind South Korean leader Haeran Ryu alongside Canada’s Brooke Henderson, carded a final round 69 in Houston to finish on 13 under for the tournament.

Sweden’s Maja Stark finished two shots further back in second after a closing round of 69 and American Lauren Coughlin and Henderson were tied in third place on 10 under, while Ryu carded a two-over-par 74 to finish fifth.

When asked how she was able to put together five wins in five consecutive tournaments, Korda, who made five birdies and two bogeys on the final round, said: “I don’t know, but I can finally breathe now.

“That back nine felt like the longest back nine of my entire life. It was a little bit of a grind on the back nine, but I’m happy to get the win.

Nelly Korda’s remarkable run continued in Texas ( Getty Images )

“I was definitely starting to feel it on the back nine, just the nerves setting in. It’s a major. It’s everything that I’ve always wanted as a little girl, to lift that major trophy.

“As I said, I can finally breathe now and just enjoy the moment because I was definitely really nervous. I feel sick to my stomach.”

The world number one is the daughter of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda, who won the Australian Open men’s singles title in 1988.

Her first major win came at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2021 and she secured her first title of the year, the LPGA Drive On Championship, in January.

She then took a seven-week break and returned to win three events in the space of three weeks, including beating Ireland’s Leona Maguire in the final of the T-Mobile Match Play.

PA