Nelly Korda wins fourth consecutive LPGA Tour title to set up record attempt at major

Nelly Korda won her fourth consecutive tournament as she overpowered Ireland’s Leona Maguire in the final of the T-Mobile Match Play.

The world number one won four of the first seven holes on the Leopard Creek course in Las Vegas en route to a 4&3 victory.

Maguire, who topped the strokeplay section of the tournament before the top eight fought out the title in matchplay, finally won the ninth before falling five down on the 12th.

Two birdies from Maguire cut the deficit before the American closed out the match on the 15th.

Korda has won all three of her tournaments since a seven-week break following the first victory of her run in Florida in January.

She is the first player to win four successive starts on the LPGA Tour since Lorena Ochoa in 2008.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it,” said Korda, whose victory followed successes at the Drive On Championship, Los Angeles Open and Arizona Championship.

“[It’s been] such a whirlwind the last three weeks. I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly.”

Victory in the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season, in two weeks will tie the record of five straight wins held by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

Korda won her only major to date at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2021.

PA