Nick Faldo leaves hospital after successful open-heart surgery

Sir Nick Faldo has returned home following an open-heart surgery operation in the United States.

The 68-year-old was admitted to The Cleveland Clinic and spent two weeks in hospital undergoing and recovering from a preventative procedure to repair an enlarged aorta.

Faldo is the most successful English golfer of the modern with six major wins having triumphed three times at both the Masters and The Open. Faldo ended his career with 43 tournament victories.

News of Faldo’s successful surgery and departure from hospital was posted on his X, formerly Twitter account, which reads:

"Headed home. After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic.

"Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating 'Six back in '96'.

"Home never felt so good."

Faldo’s message made reference to the last of his major victories when he defeated Greg Norman at the Masters in 1996 by overturning a six-shot deficit going into the final round. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1997 and was named PGA player of the year in 1990.

Faldo is still expected to attend the Masters at Augusta when the tournament gets underway in April this year.

Since retiring, the Englishman has been a regular pundit on television, particularly with Sky Sports and American broadcaster CBS though he retired from the latter in 2022.

He has featured in coverage off all the majors as well as the Ryder Cup.

Also mentioned in his post is his work regarding golf course design. His organisation, based in Windsor, has designed award-winning courses around the world in 20 countries from Egypt to the United States and the UK.