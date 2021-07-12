Who will win The Open 2021? Betting tips and tournament picks

Jon Rahm heads into The Open as a heavy favourite after winning his maiden major at the US Open.

The world No 2, who has previously shown great form on links courses, twice winning the Irish Open, finished just two shots back at the Scottish Open last week and has eyes on becoming the first Spanish player to lift the Claret Jug since his idol, Seve Ballesteros, in 1988.

He will have to fend off a fierce field, though, which includes defending champion Shane Lowry, who surged to victory in the pouring rain at Royal Portrush two years ago and most recently shot six-under-par in his final round at The Irish Open.

There will be a heavy American presence as always, with Justin Thomas aiming to build on a tied eleventh finish in Portrush. He was also in contention at the Scottish Open last week while Xander Schauffele finished in second at Carnoustie in 2018 as he attempts to break his duck in the majors.

On the English front, Matt Fitzpatrick was bitterly unlucky to lose in a playoff at the Scottish Open, while Ian Poulter was within touching distance, too. Lee Westwood remains in fine form and Tommy Fleetwood, who was raised on links courses in Southport, has long shown his potential to win a Claret Jug.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Open gets underway on Thursday 15 July and will conclude on Sunday 18 July at Royal St George’s in Sandwich.

The links course, which last hosted The Open in 2011, will play to a par 70 this year and will be 7,189 yards in length.

How can I watch it?

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage will begin at 6.30am on Thursday and Friday, 9am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

What are the tee-times?

Tee-times can be found here once they are released.

Favourites

Jon Rahm: The Spaniard felt no pressure under the burden of being favourite at the US Open and remains in phenomenal form. Going from strength to strength, with an already strong record on links courses, there is no player that can stop Rahm if he hits his top gear.

Justin Thomas: Few players are able to shape the ball with such variety and imagination as Thomas, and if the wind picks up, that could prove infinitely valuable. The American has not always impressed at The Open, but he showed great form last week and a second major has long felt a matter of when rather than if.

Outsiders

Tommy Fleetwood: Second at Royal Portrush, raised on the links courses of Liverpool, Fleetwood is perhaps the most primed of any English player to challenge for the Claret Jug. Although not quite in contention, he played very solidly in Scotland and should be pushing for at least a top-10 finish again.

Lee Westwood: The 48-year-old has had so many agonising near-misses at the majors, but aided by a new perspective, is enjoying his golf seemingly like never before. His momentum has subsided a little after a terrific run earlier this year, but he remains in fine form and finished fourth in Portrush, even if he did struggle around Royal St George’s a decade ago.

Who are the latest odds?