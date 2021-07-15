✕ Close Who will Win the Open Championship?

Follow all the action live from the first round at Royal St George’s as The Open gets underway.

After being postponed by a year, Shane Lowry will belatedly defend the Claret Jug after his stunning win at Royal Portrush, when he defied a stacked field and torrential rain to close out a popular and moving victory upon The Open’s return to Northern Ireland.

Lowry will face strong competition from a stacked field of competitors in Sandwich, though, with Jon Rahm in exceptional form after breaking his major duck at the US Open last month. The Spaniard played impressively at the Scottish Open last week and has a proven track record on links courses, having twice won the Irish Open. Elsewhere, the likes of Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele will both hope to contend, while Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will put aside their hostility in the hope of success. On the home front, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton can all consider themselves among the challengers while, of course, Rory McIlroy remains in close pursuit of his second Open championship. Follow all the action from the first round below: