The Open 2021 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2

Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into the second round of The Open 2021 after a stunning opening round of 64 at Royal St George’s.

The South African, who lifted the Claret Jug in 2010, has already finished as the runner-up twice in the majors this year and continued his imperious form with a round that did not contain a single bogey.

He is being chased by a packed field, though, which is spearheaded by Jordan Spieth, who sits at five-under-par after his own magnificent start, as well as fellow American Brian Harman. A pack of players, including Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli, Stewart Cink, sit at -4 while there is strong English representation just one shot further back at -3, with Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan, Jack Senior and Danny Willett all lurking.

There are plenty of big-name players still in contention, despite somewhat slow starts. Brooks Koepka finished at -1 and remains within reach, as are Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, although the same cannot be said of recently crowned major champion Phil Mickelson, who struggled badly on the first day and finished with a 75.

Here are Friday’s tee times in full:

Round two tee times

(All times BST - Gbr and Irl unless stated - (x) denotes amateur)

0635 A Rai, P Waring, D Croft

0646 D van Tonder (Rsa), J Janewattananond (Tha), x-C Bring (Den)

0657 H Varner III (USA), B Steele (USA), x-M Schmid (Ger)

0708 T Merritt (USA), A Long (USA), J Ahlers (Rsa)

0719 J Day (Aus), J Luiten (Ned), J Veerman (USA)

0730J Catlin (USA), R Langasque (Fra), A Pike (Aus)

0741 P Harrington, B Kennedy (Aus), S Forgan

0752 T Finau (USA), B Horschel (USA), A Hadwin (Can)

0803 P Cantlay (USA, M Fitzpatrick, R Fox (Nzl)

0814 F Molinari (Ita), M Leishman (Aus), M Wallace

0825 C Morikawa (USA), C Conners (Can), S Munoz (Col)

0836 J Scrivener (Aus), K Mitchell (USA), x-S Bairstow

0847 C Hoffman (USA), E Grillo (Arg), B Hebert (Fra)

0903 K Bradley (USA), R T Lee (Can), R Cabrera Bello (Esp)

0914 C Ortiz (Mex), B Todd (USA), M Schwab (Aut)

0925 W Simpson (USA), R Henley (USA), S Norris (Rsa)

0936M Jones (Aus), D Hillier (Nzl), M Siem (Ger)

0947 P Mickelson (USA), T Hatton, K Kisner (USA)

0958 X Schauffele (USA), R MacIntyre, R Fowler (USA)

1009 J Thomas (USA), T Fleetwood, A Scott (Aus)

1020 R McIlroy, P Reed (USA), C Smith (Aus)

1031 H Stenson (Swe), M Homa (USA), M Kuchar (USA)

1042 A Rozner (Fra), R Kinoshita (Jpn), B Hutchinson

1053 K Kitayama (USA), D Lawson (Aus), P Saksansin (Tha)

1104 Y Inamori (Jpn), J Walker (USA), R Celia (Col)

1115 R Karlberg (Swe), R Nagano (Jpn), N Poppleton

1136 R Bland, A Sullivan, M Armitage

1147 Chan Kim (USA), J Harding (Rsa), Haotong Li (Chn)

1158 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), G Fernandez-Castano (Esp), x-A Gallegos (Arg)

1209 A Noren (Swe), JC Ritchie (Rsa), R Mansell

1220 D Burmester (Rsa), D Willett, x-L Shepherd

1231 C Bezuidenhout (Rsa), S Horsfield, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1242 V Hovland (Nor), R Palmer (USA), T Detry (Bel)

1253 P Casey, A Ancer (Mex), I Poulter

1304B Koepka (USA), J Kokrak (USA), G Higgo (Rsa)

1315 D Berger (USA), J Niemann (Chl), J Dahmen (USA)

1326 D Clarke, B Wiesberger (Aut), x-J Long

1337 C Kirk (USA), M Kinhult (Swe), J Senior

1348T Gooch (USA), CT Pan (Tpe), J Thomson

1404 E Els (Rsa), G Woodland (USA), x-C Hammer (USA)

1415 S Burns (USA), L Herbert (Aus), J Campillo (Esp)

1426J Spieth (USA), B DeChambeau (USA), B Grace (Rsa)

1437 B Harman (USA), M Hughes (Can), D Frittelli (Rsa)

1448 V Perez (Fra), K Streelman (USA), G Migliozzi (Ita)

1459 S Lowry, J Rahm (Esp), L Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1510S Cink (USA), L Westwood, M Kaymer (Ger)

1521D Johnson (USA), W Zalatoris (USA), J Rose

1532 S Scheffler (USA), S Garcia (Esp), x-Yuxin Lin (Chn)

1543H English (USA), E Van Rooyen (Rsa), C Reavie (USA)

1554 L Glover (USA), Byeong Hun An (Kor), B Snedeker (USA)