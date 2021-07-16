✕ Close Who will Win the Open Championship?

Follow all the action live from the second round as The Open 2021 continues at Royal St George’s.

Louis Oosthuizen’s dazzling opening round of 64 sees the South African take a one-shot lead into day two, but Jordan Spieth is hot on his heels after the 2017 champion produced a fine display of his own to sit at five-under-par alongside fellow American Brian Harman. A pack of four players at -4 includes another former champion in Stewart Cink, but a host of big names are lurking -3, including Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. Just one further back lies Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia on what promises to be a thrilling day’s play.

There’s plenty of work to be done for the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas, though. The trio are all significantly off the pace are faltering first rounds, while Phil Mickelson sits last out of all 156 players in the field after a harrowing 10-over-par first round of 80. Follow all the action from the second round below: