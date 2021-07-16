The Open 2021 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from second round at Royal St George’s
Follow all the action live from Royal St George’s
Follow all the action live from the second round as The Open 2021 continues at Royal St George’s.
Louis Oosthuizen’s dazzling opening round of 64 sees the South African take a one-shot lead into day two, but Jordan Spieth is hot on his heels after the 2017 champion produced a fine display of his own to sit at five-under-par alongside fellow American Brian Harman. A pack of four players at -4 includes another former champion in Stewart Cink, but a host of big names are lurking -3, including Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. Just one further back lies Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia on what promises to be a thrilling day’s play.
There’s plenty of work to be done for the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas, though. The trio are all significantly off the pace are faltering first rounds, while Phil Mickelson sits last out of all 156 players in the field after a harrowing 10-over-par first round of 80. Follow all the action from the second round below:
THE OPEN 2021: QUADRUPLE FOR MOLINARI
Molinari, who has enjoyed an up and down start today, has had a nightmare at the short sixth after finding a greenside bunker.
His first two attempts to escape the sand rebounded off the face and that forced him to come out sideways.
The Ryder Cup star chipped up and two-putted for a quadruple-bogey seven.
Just behind him Morikawa’s short birdie putt saw him go joint-second on five under.
THE OPEN 2021: DECHAMBEAU COMPARED TO AN 8-YEAR-OLD
Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau has been compared to an “eight-year-old that gets mad” after claiming his driver was at fault for a one-over-par first round at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s.
The 2020 US Open champion may have acquired the nickname ‘the scientist’ for his analytical approach to the game but it was a case of a workman blaming his tools after hitting just four fairways on his way to a 71.
His fairways-hit percentage of 28.5 per c
ent was about half of the field average but DeChambeau said the fault was with the biggest club in the bag.
“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” said the American, who recovered from a two-over front nine with three successive birdies from the 12th only to let things slip with two more dropped shots after finding trouble off the tee again.
Club manufacturers Cobra - who have designed the driver with a 46-inch shaft and only five degrees of loft specifically for DeChambeau - did not take kindly to the comments, however, and called them “stupid”.
“Everybody is bending over backwards,” Cobra’s tour operations manager Ben Schomin, who caddied for the player at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a fortnight ago, told Golfweek.
“We’ve got multiple guys in R&D (research and development) who are CAD’ing (compute-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it.
“It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid. He has never really been happy, ever.
“It’s like an eight-year-old that gets mad at you. They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you’, but then you go, ‘Whoa, no you don’t.’
“We know as adults that they really don’t mean that and I know that if I got him cornered right now and said, ‘What the hell did you say that for?’ he would say that he was mad.
“He didn’t really mean to say it that harshly. He knows how much everyone bends over backwards for him, but it’s still not cool.”
THE OPEN 2021: FINAU STARTS FAST
While some of the other early starters are struggling to make their mark today, Tony Finau is doing just that.
The American has got out fast this morning as he bids to close the gap on the leaders, most of whom will be out in the later groups this afternoon.
A couple of birdies on his card already today.
THE OPEN 2021: MIXED BAG FOR MOLINARI
Francesco Molinari, the 2018 champion, hit his approach inside three feet at the first to lift him on to the first page of the leaderboard at three under.
The Italian did not hit his 14-foot birdie attempt hard enough at the second and then inexcusably came up short at the par-three next and could not get up and down.
Collin Morikawa, 2020 US PGA champion, made the first significant move with a birdie at the first to get to four under.
Fellow American Tony Finau hit the best shot of the morning, with his iron at the 238-yard third finishing 12 inches from the pin to go one under.
THE OPEN 2021: EARLY MOVES ON DAY TWO
Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond is one of the early movers on the second day of The Open at Royal St George’s with back-to-back birdies.
The 25-year-old, out in the second group at 6.46am under cloudy skies and with winds gusting 15-20mph, picked up shots at the third and fourth to move to two under.
That moved him into the top 20, although still four shots behind overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen who was not due out until late afternoon.
Birdies were at a premium, however, the first seven groups out on the Sandwich links in the first hour registered just four between them.
There were as many double-bogeys as birdies with only two of 21 players under par for their rounds.
THE OPEN 2021: SECOND ROUND
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day two of The Open from Royal St George’s as the weather threatens to worsen this morning. Louis Oosthuizen, the champion in 2010, takes a one-shot lead into the second round after a flawless round of 64 yesterday, while fellow former champion Jordan Spieth is just one shot back.
Round two tee times
(all times BST, * denotes amateur)
06:35 Daniel Croft (Eng), Aaron Rai (Eng), Paul Waring (Eng)
06:46 Christoffer Bring (Den)*, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
06:57 Matthias Schmid (Ger)*, Brendan Steele (US), Harold Varner III (US)
07:08 Jaco Ahlers (SA), Troy Merritt (US), Adam Long (US)
07:19 Jason Day (Aus), Joost Luiten (Ned), Johannes Veerman (US)
07:30 John Catlin (US), Romain Langasque (Fra), Aaron Pike (Aus)
07:41 Sam Forgan (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Brad Kennedy (Aus)
07:52 Tony Finau (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Billy Horschel (US)
08:03 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Ryan Fox (NZ)
08:14 Marc Leishman (Aus), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matt Wallace (Eng)
08:25 Corey Conners (Can), Collin Morikawa (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
08:36 Sam Bairstow (Eng)*, Keith Mitchell (US), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
08:47 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Charley Hoffman (US)
09:03 Keegan Bradley (US), Rafael Cabrera (Spa), Richard T Lee (Can)
09:14 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Matthias Schwab (Aut), Brendon Todd (US)
09:25 Russell Henley (US), Shaun Norris (SA), Webb Simpson (US)
09:36 Daniel Hillier (NZ), Matt Jones (Aus), Marcel Siem (Ger)
09:47 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Kevin Kisner (US), Phil Mickelson (US)
09:58 Rickie Fowler (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Xander Schauffele (US)
10:09 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Justin Thomas (US)
10:20 Rory McIlroy (NI), Patrick Reed (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)
10:31 Max Homa (US), Matt Kuchar (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
10:42 Ben Hutchinson (Eng), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), Antoine Rozner (Fra)
10:53 Kurt Kitayama (US), Deyen Lawson (Aus), Poom Saksansin (Tha)
11:04 Ricardo Celia (Col), Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Jimmy Walker (US)
11:15 Rikard Karlberg (Swe), Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn), Nicholas Poppleton (Eng)
11:36 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Richard Bland (Eng), Andy Sullivan (Eng)
11:47 Justin Harding (SA), Chan Kim (US), Haotong Li (Chn)
11:58 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa), Abel Gallegos (Arg)*, Michael Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)
12:09 Richard Mansell (Eng), Alexander Noren (Swe), JC Ritchie (SA)
12:20 Dean Burmester (SA), Laird Shepherd (Eng)*, Danny Willett (Eng)
12:31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
12:42 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Ryan Palmer (US), Thomas Detry (Bel)
12:53 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng)
13:04 Garrick Higgo (SA), Brooks Koepka (US), Jason Kokrak (US)
13:15 Daniel Berger (US), Joel Dahmen (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
13:26 Darren Clarke (NI), Joe Long (Eng)*, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
13:37 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Chris Kirk (US), Jack Senior (Eng)
13:48 Talor Gooch (US), Chengtsung Pan (Tai), Jonathan Thomson (Eng)
14:04 Ernie Els (SA), Cole Hammer (US)*, Gary Woodland (US)
14:15 Sam Burns (US), Jorge Campillo (Spa), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
14:26 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Branden Grace (SA), Jordan Spieth (US)
14:37 Brian Harman (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Dylan Frittelli (SA)
14:48 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Victor Perez (Fra), Kevin Streelman (US)
14:59 Shane Lowry (Ire), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Jon Rahm (Spa)
15:10 Stewart Cink (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Lee Westwood (Eng)
15:21 Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Will Zalatoris (US)
15:32 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Yuxin Lin (Chn)*, Scottie Scheffler (US)
15:43 Harris English (US), Chez Reavie (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
15:54 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Lucas Glover (US), Brandt Snedeker (US)
16:05 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Marcel Schneider (Ger), Cameron Tringale (US)
16:16 Lanto Griffin (US), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Connor Worsdall (Eng)
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies