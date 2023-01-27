Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patrick Reed has accused Rory McIlroy of acting like “an immature little child” as the pair’s row continues.

The American golfer and McIlroy clashed ahead of this week’s DP World Tour event in Dubai when the Northern Irishman refused to acknowledge Reed’s greeting.

In response, the 32-year-old is said to have thrown a tee at McIlroy, who later revealed that he had been subpoenaed by lawyers representing Reed, who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series in June of last year.

The 2018 Masters winner has now explained the tee flicking incident, suggesting that McIlroy’s snub and behaviour had prompted him to respond.

“It was kind of a funny shot back,” Reed added. “[It is] funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him... He saw me and he decided not to react.

“It’s unfortunate but it is one of those things – if you’re going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one.”

McIlroy has emerged as a prominent critic of golfers who have defected to LIV Golf, acting as an unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour.

Fronted by Greg Norman, the series hosted eight tournaments last year and will expand to a 14-event LIV Golf League in 2023.