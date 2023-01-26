Rory McIlroy shares his side of story amid Patrick Reed tee-throwing controversy

Rory McIlroy has insisted he did not need to “acknowledge” Patrick Reed on a Dubai driving range after reports surfaced that the American had tossed a golf tee at him.

Golf’s world number one went on to add that “if the roles were reversed” and it had been him throwing the tee, he would be “expecting a lawsuit”.

“I was down by my bag and he came up to me. I was busy working and sort of doing my practise. I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him,” McIlroy said of the highly controversial incident.

Sign up for our newsletters.