Brooks Koepka leads by one shot going into the final round at Oak Hill (EPA)

Brooks Koepka brings a one-shot lead into the final round as the LIV golfer targets a third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill. The American was the star performer on Saturday with a four-under-par round of 66 to reach six-under for the tournament in wet conditions in Rochester, New York.

On a tough day to score Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners showed the type of consistency needed to win a major with both players recording even par round to keep them near the top of the leaderboard. Just one shot off the lead before the final round, they will lead the chasing pack which includes the USA’s Bryson DeChambeau (-3) and England’s Justin Rose (-2).

World number two Scottie Scheffler is also in the mix after an up-and-down day saw him drop back to two under but he’ll need to regain his form from the previous two rounds if he wants to challenge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy remains in contention for a third US PGA but trails Koepka by five after a one-under-par 69 yesterday. The Northern Irishman will play alongside club pro Michael Block after the 46-year-old Californian fired his third successive round of 70 to remain at level par.

Follow the leaderboard and latest updates from Oak Hill below: