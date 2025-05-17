PGA Championship 2025 tee times: Round three schedule featuring McIlroy, DeChambeau, Scheffler and Fitzpatrick
All the pairings for a mouth-watering Saturday at the PGA Championship
It’s moving day at the PGA Championship today as the main contenders battle to put themselves prime position for a tilt at the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday.
Rory McIlroy (+1) will be out on the course far earlier than he would have hoped after only just making the cut, and needs one of the rounds of his life to give himself any shot at victory.
Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Max Homa (-5), Scottie Scheffler (-5) and Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) are all well placed at the start of the weekend as they chase surprise 36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas.
Here are today’s PGA Championship tee times (all times BST; USA unless specified):
Starting on hole one
1315 Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
1325 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1335 Michael Kim, Chris Kirk
1345 David Puig (Esp), Bud Cauley
1355 Elvis Smylie (Aus), Kevin Yu (Tpe)
1405 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Brian Harman
1415 Justin Lower, Tom Kim (Kor)
1425 Thorbjorn Olesen (Dan), Maverick McNealy
1435 Stephan Jaegar (Ger), Rasmus Hojgaard (Dan)
1445 Nico Echavarria (Col), Harris English
1455 Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
1515 Cameron Young, Daniel Berger
1525 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Collin Morikawa
1535 Harry Hall (Eng), Austin Eckroat
1545 Corey Conners (Can), Nicolai Hojgaard (Dan)
1555 Beau Hossler, Luke Donald (Eng)
1605 Matt Wallace (Eng), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
1615 Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos (Pue)
1625 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1635 Marco Penge (Eng), Lucas Glover
1645 Jon Rahm (Esp), Keegan Bradley
1655 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1715 Adam Scott (Aus), Joe Highsmith
1725 Eric Cole, Cam Davis (Aus)
1735 Tony Finau, Ben Griffin
1745 Alex Noren (Swe), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
1755 Richard Bland (Eng), Davis Riley
1805 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
1815 JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1825 Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
1835 Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
1845 JT Poston, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1905 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Alex Smalley
1915 Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1925 Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
1935 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1945 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
