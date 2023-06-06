‘How many people knew?’ Golfers react to shock merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Golfers have reacted with surprise at the sudden announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour, Europe’s DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s controversial LIV Golf.

The news, announced in a statement on Tuesday, ends the legal wrangling between the parties, and the initial reaction among golfers suggests they were not informed and had no say in the outcome.

“I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” two-time major winner Collin Morikawa tweeted. Fellow American PGA Tour player Michael Kim wrote: “Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?”

The reliably droll Joel Dahmen tweeted a dig at LIV Golf’s team format: “I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour!”

While the details remain sketchy, the deal will see a way back to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for those players who jumped ship for vast sums of money to join LIV over the past two years.

One golfer was delighted with the news. Phil Mickelson has been one of the leading figures on the LIV Golf tour and has been outspoken in his criticisms of the PGA Tour and its defenders, including Rory McIlroy.

“Awesome day today,” Mickelson tweeted.

more to follow...