The Players Championship odds: Who are favourites for 2022 tournament?

The Players Championship begins on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Most of the runners and riders spent last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where there were complaints about the brutally difficult setup of the course, and the Players’ Stadium Course is unlikely to be a pushover either, with its famous risk-reward finish.

Two of the most intimidating tee shots in golf await at the end of the round – the iconic island green of the par-three 17th hole, before the challenging drive to find the 18th fairway where golf’s ‘fifth major’ will be decided.

Scottie Scheffler was victorious at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which added to his win at the Pheonix Open last month, and it means the American 25-year-old comes in with form and confidence on his side.

Justin Thomas is the reigning champion, while world No 1 Jon Rahm and No 2 Collin Morikawa are also considered strong contenders. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay also arrive in good form.

When is the Players Championship?

The event kicks off on Thursday 10 March, concluding on Sunday 14 March.

How to watch

The Players will be shown live on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports The Players. Customers can stream online via the Sky Sports app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Here are the favourites and odds:

Jon Rahm 11/1

Collin Morikawa 12/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Rory McIlroy 18/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Scottie Scheffler 20/1

Xander Schauffele 25/1

Daniel Berger 25/1

Hideki Matsuyama 25/1

Cameron Smith 25/1

Dustin Johnson 28/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 30/1

Brooks Koepka 33/1