International team stage remarkable comeback to level Presidents Cup
The United States were beaten in all five foursomes matches to breathe new life into the competition
Louise Thomas
Editor
The International team staged a remarkable comeback on day two of the Presidents Cup, winning all five of the Friday foursomes matches to level the contest at 5-5 heading into the weekend.
Beaten in the last nine editions of the biennial contest, Mike Weir’s side were whitewashed 5-0 by a rampant United States team in Thursday’s opening fourballs at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec.
But it was a different story as the format switched to foursomes with the International side taking the session 5-0.
There are 20 points available over Saturday and Sunday with a total of 15 1/2 needed to win outright.
Sungjae Im had not made a single birdie in a 3&2 defeat to Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler alongside Tom Kim, but paired with former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama secured a 7&6 thrashing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the top match.
The US pair lost three of the first four holes - two of them to pars - and had no reply as the International duo reeled off seven successive birdies from the sixth to make it the joint-shortest match in the tournament’s history.
Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith put a second point on the board, wrapping up a 5&4 win against Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa.
Corey Conners almost holed his tee shot on the 13th as he and fellow home favourite Mackenzie Hughes closed out a 6&5 win against Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day clung on to beat Max Homa and Brian Harman 1UP, while Si Woo Kim and Byeong-Hun An completed the whitewash by beating world number one Scheffler and Henley by the same margin.
PA
