Is the Presidents Cup on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch the tournament
All you need to know
The USA will host an international team in the Presidents Cup from Thursday but LIV Golf is still the topic in the headlines.
A multitude of stars will miss out on the competition as it is part of the PGA Tour with players who have signed for LIV not allowed to participate.
The USA’s captain Davis Love III told the Charlotte Observer: “The Presidents Cup is just one tournament on the PGA Tour that these guys (who joined LIV Golf) are taking a chance on never getting to play again.
“So that’s both heart-wrenching, disappointing and sometimes infuriating that we’re having to deal with this…. It’s just very sad for the game.”
But who is on each team and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The tournament will run from 22-25 September at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
How can I watch?
The entire tournament will be shown on Sky Sports Golf or it can be streamed on their app Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
For team USA Will Zalatoris was set to feature but has a back injury and so cannot play. Stars like Bryson DeChambeau won’t play as they compete for LIV Golf.
The international team, meanwhile, do not have the injury problem but they do have big players who are ineligble due to LIV Golf - namely Cameron Smith.
Line-ups
USA: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Young, Davis Love III (captain).
International: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Mito Pereira, Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith, Sebastian Munoz, Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Christian Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee, Trevor Immelman (captain).
Odds
USA - 1/9
Draw - 18/1
International - 7/1
Who is playing each session?
Match 1, 6:05 pm — Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)
Match 2, 6:17 pm — Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (INT)
Match 3, 6:29 pm — Cam Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (INT)
Match 4, 6:41 pm — Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (INT)
Match 5, 6:53 pm — Tony Finau/Max Homa (USA) vs. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (INT)
Sitting USA: Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner
Sitting INT: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sebastian Munoz
