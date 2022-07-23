Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Julien Guerrier leads by one shot at Cazoo Classic ahead of final round

Midway leader Paul Waring was in a three-way tie for second on 11 under with Richie Ramsay and Jens Dantorp.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 23 July 2022 20:53
Julien Guerrier led after three rounds of the Cazoo Classic (Peter Byrne/PA)
Julien Guerrier led after three rounds of the Cazoo Classic (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Julien Guerrier shot a three-under-par 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Cazoo Classic at Hillside.

The Frenchman, on 12 under par, would have been in an even better position had he not bogeyed the first and last holes of his third round at the Southport links.

Midway leader Paul Waring was in a three-way tie for second on 11 under with Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and Jens Dantorp of Sweden.

Ten other players were within four shots of Guerrier in a tight leaderboard.

Recommended

Guerrier overcame his stumble at the first with a run of three successive birdies from the fourth. He picked up further shots at the 13th and 17th but missed his par putt on the final green.

The Wirral’s Waring, who opened his tournament with a course record-equalling 63, had a mixed day. He began with an early birdie but three bogeys either side of the turn saw him fall away. He scrambled back to level par for his round, despite worsening weather, with birdies on the 14th and 17th.

Ramsay made good ground with a five-under-par 67. His six birdies were countered by just one bogey at the seventh.

The 39-year-old is now sensing an opportunity to make amends for his near miss at the British Masters at The Belfry in May, when he surrendered at least a play-off place with a double bogey on the last.

Ramsay said on Sky Sports: “It’s not something that’s easy to get over but, when I look back on it now, I think to myself 99 per cent of what I did that day was was really, really good.

Richie Ramsay has put himself in contention (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Maybe one per cent cost me but I put myself in a position. It was just one shot, a fraction of the overall work that you’ve done. I’ve got to take that into consideration and think positively about it.

“I made a promise to my daughter a few years ago that I’d get her a trophy. I like to keep my promises, especially to her.

“To win tomorrow would be brilliant but it’s trying to put that out of my mind and just thinking about just what am I doing on the next shot.”

Another Scot, Grant Forrest, was in a group on 10 under after shooting 71. Sweden’s Alexander Bjork carded the best round of the day, 64, to join him on that mark.

Recommended

England’s Marcus Armitage and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre were among five players on eight under after rounds of 70 and 66 respectively.

Andy Sullivan moved to seven under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in