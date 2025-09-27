Rory McIlroy defies the hecklers to keep Europe’s Ryder Cup bid on track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy defied the taunts to keep Europe’s bid to defend the Ryder Cup on track at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

The world number two was heckled throughout the second day by American supporters but held firm as Europe maintained their grip on proceedings in New York.

After winning the morning foursomes session 3-1 to extend their overall advantage over the United States to 8.5-3.5, Europe made a solid start in the fourballs.

Midway through the afternoon session, Europe were leading in two matches and level in the others.

McIlroy, who angrily shouted at a fan trying to distract him during his morning foursomes win, was again singled out as he and Shane Lowry took on Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Play was twice held up on the front nine as hecklers shouted at McIlroy as he prepared to take a shot.

Police had to step in to call for order and Thomas also tried to calm the atmosphere.

The match was all square after 11 holes.

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were playing tidy golf and led by two against Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka were also two up against JJ Spain and Xander Schauffele.

Tyrrell Hatton, who came in as a replacement for the injured Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick were level with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.