Rory McIlroy fractures fan’s hand with wayward drive at the Open

A wayward Rory McIlroy drive left a spectator with a fractured hand at St Andrews during the first round of the Open Championship.

McIlroy produced an impressive round of 66 to leave him two off the overnight leader Cameron Young, but one tee shot on Thursday morning missed its mark and struck an oblivious fan.

Charlie Kane, who works for the PGA Tour running its social media channels, tweeted his injuries after a visit to St Andrews Community Hospital that afternoon, revealing a severely bruised and swollen hand.

Kane didn’t blame McIlroy, however, admitting he failed to react to the world No 2’s shout of “fore”, which warns of a potentially dangerous airborne ball missing its intended target.

“Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle,” Kane tweeted. “He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning. #TheOpen.”

Kane was back out on the course that afternoon wearing a sling, while McIlroy returned to action on Friday.