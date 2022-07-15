Jump to content
The Open 2022 live scoring and second round leaderboard

The 150th Open Championship returns to the Old Course in St Andrews

Jack Rathborn
At St Andrews
,Tom Kershaw
Friday 15 July 2022 07:45
Is Tiger Woods Capable Of Winning The Open Championship?

The Open 2022 continues on Friday as the second round gets underway on the Old Course in St Andrews. Rory McIlroy (-6) will hope to extend his promising start as he bids to win a first major in eight years.

The Northern Irishman will hope to catch Cameron Young (-8) as the early pace-setter, but the American, on his Open Championship debut and just a sixth major start, will face a new challenge with the added pressure of his contemporaries hunting him down. Cameron Smith (-5) is one further back in third, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) is also finely poised.

There is work to be done for defending champion Collin Morikawa, who carded an even-par opening round of 72 while playing alongside McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. That grouping, who is set to experience the late start on Friday and will go off at 2:59pm, is among the most attractive in the second-round tee times. Early morning starters to look out for, include: Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus) at 08:14, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA) at 08:25, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA) at 09:58 and Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA) at 10:09.

Follow all the live updates from St Andrews, including scores, second-round leaderboard and latest news:

The Open 2022: Young leads with McIlroy in contention

Cameron Young produced a magnificent round of 64 to take a two-shot lead into the second round, but Rory McIlroy is in close pursuit as he looks to end his major drought. Here’s our report on all of yesterday’s action:

Rory McIlroy surges into Open contention as Cameron Young leads

The Northern Irishman is two shots off the American (-8) at the Old Course, with Cameron Smith (-5) one further back after the first round

Tom Kershaw15 July 2022 07:45
The Open 2022: Round 2

Good Morning and welcome to The Independent’s Round 2 coverage of The 150th Open Championship.

It’s a drizzly St Andrews this morning, with mild winds of 10mph so far. But a gloomy Friday morning has many chasing to make the cut, including Tiger Woods, who is out early today after a late finish due to excruciating slow play all day on Thursday, with rounds taking more than six hours to complete.

We’ll bring you live scores and the updated second-round leaderboard, analysis and reaction.

Jack Rathborn15 July 2022 07:30

