Is Tiger Woods Capable Of Winning The Open Championship?

The Open 2022 continues on Friday as the second round gets underway on the Old Course in St Andrews. Rory McIlroy (-6) will hope to extend his promising start as he bids to win a first major in eight years.

The Northern Irishman will hope to catch Cameron Young (-8) as the early pace-setter, but the American, on his Open Championship debut and just a sixth major start, will face a new challenge with the added pressure of his contemporaries hunting him down. Cameron Smith (-5) is one further back in third, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) is also finely poised.

There is work to be done for defending champion Collin Morikawa, who carded an even-par opening round of 72 while playing alongside McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. That grouping, who is set to experience the late start on Friday and will go off at 2:59pm, is among the most attractive in the second-round tee times. Early morning starters to look out for, include: Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus) at 08:14, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA) at 08:25, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA) at 09:58 and Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA) at 10:09.

Follow all the live updates from St Andrews, including scores, second-round leaderboard and latest news: