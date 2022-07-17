Open 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share final-round lead
McIlroy and Hovland share the lead heading into the final round of 150th Open Championship at St Andrews
Rory McIlroy has the chance to end his eight-year major drought and capture golf’s “holy grail” as he takes a share of the lead into the final round of the Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy is joined at the top of the Open leaderboard by Viktor Hovland after the pair shared a thrilling battle on Saturday, with both players shooting rounds of 66 to move four shots clear of the chasing pack.
McIlroy and Hovland will again head out together, this time in the final group, but in front of them is a large group of star players who will look to put the pressure on. Australia’s Cameron Smith, who led into the weekend, is four shots back alongside Cameron Young - with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and former Masters champion Dustin Johnson also in contention.
England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood will also hope to give chase, but the focus will be on McIlroy as he looks to win his fifth major title and add to his previous Open Championship from 2014. It doesn’t get bigger than winning the Open at St Andrews, though, especially on the 150th year of the Championship. “I’ve got myself in a great position after three days,” McIlroy said. “I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do.”
Follow for live updates from the Open and the latest leaderboard at St Andrews, below:
The Open 2022: Justin Thomas set to move into top 20
Justin Thomas has just spanked his drive to within a short chip of the green on the 12th, hoping to go low after starting today at -2, two shots from here will take him to -6.
Patrick Reed on 17, chases in a fabulous iron shot to within eight feet for birdie, and the pace is perfect as the ball drops to push him to -5.
Scoring is good overall, with Kokrak (-5) birdieing the 12th.
The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for final round at St Andrews including Rory McIlroy
And here’s the full schedule of today’s play, with Justin Thomas, Paul Casey and Robert Macintyre among some of the other early starters. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will get underway in the next hour or so, but are surely too far back to make an impression on the top of the leaderboard.
The Open 2022 tee times and full schedule for final round at St Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share the lead at the 150th edition of The Open at the Old Course in St Andrews
The Open
Even though leaders McIlroy and Hovland won’t be starting their final rounds until the afternoon, play is already underway on The Old Course.
In fact, Sam Bairstow has already raced round after teeing off at 7:20am this morning. And there was an emotional moment as the 23-year-old amateur’s parents watched him finish his Open at the 18th.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final round of The Open from St Andrews, ahead of what is set to be a thrilling day at the Old Course.
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are set to renew their battle after both getting to -16 and taking a share of the lead on Saturday.
It sets up a mouth-watering final round at the home of golf, that really didn’t require much selling anyway. You do not want to miss this.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies