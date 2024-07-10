Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rory McIlroy has strongly defended caddie Harry Diamond after criticism following his heartbreakingly near miss in the US Open at Pinehurst.

McIlroy, who is back in action this week at the Scottish Open, has backed himself to bounce back quickly.

But the world No.2 took aim at former Tiger Woods coach Hank Haney, who claimed McIlroy would have won at Pinehurst if legendary caddie Steve Williams was on the bag.

While Smylie Kaufman, a former PGA Tour player turned commentator for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, insisted Diamond “really should have stepped in” before one of McIlroy’s costly mistakes on the 15th hole at Pinehurst.

“You know, it's certainly unfair,” McIlroy remarked. “Hank Haney has never been in that position. Smylie has been in that position once, and I love Smylie, and he was out there with us on 18.

“But just because Harry is not as vocal or loud with his words as other caddies, it doesn't mean that he doesn't say anything and that he doesn't do anything. I just wish that, you know, these guys that criticise when things don't go my way, they never say anything good when things do go my way.

“So where were they when I won Dubai earlier this year or Quail Hollow or the two FedExCups that I've won with Harry or the two Ryder Cups or whatever? They are never there to say Harry did such a great job when I win, but they are always there to criticise when we don't win.

“At the end of the day, they are not there. They are not in the arena. They are not the ones hitting the shots and making the decisions. Someone said to me once, you would never…. if you would never take advice from these people, you would never take their criticisms, either. Certainly wouldn't go to Hank Haney for advice. I love Smylie, but I think I know what I'm doing, and so does Harry.”

Rory McIlroy speaks with his manager, Sean O’Flaherty, during the Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am ( PA Wire )

McIlroy also discussed his performance ahead of The Open at Troon next week.

“I did things on that Sunday that I haven’t been able to do the last couple of years, took control of the golf tournament, held putts when I needed to - well, mostly - made birdies and really got myself in there.

“It was a tough day, it was a tough few days after that but as you get further away from it happening you start to see the positives and all the good things you did throughout the week.

“There’s learnings in there too. I can vividly remember starting to feel a little uncomfortable waiting for my second putt on 16 and the putt on the last was a really tricky putt and I was very aware of where Bryson was off the tee.

Rory McIlroy has spoken for the first time since the US Open ( Getty Images )

“I knew I had to hit it really soft. If the one back didn’t matter, I would have hit it firmer.

“Knowing that Bryson had hit it left off the tee, I just sort of wanted to make sure that if there was still a chance at a play-off, that it was at least going to be that.”