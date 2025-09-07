Rory McIlroy delivers thrilling finish to secure Irish Open glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy clinched a second Irish Open title after a thrilling finale at The K Club to deny Joakim Lagergren in a play-off.

The world number two and Masters champion produced fireworks at the 72nd hole by draining a long putt for eagle to force the tournament into extra holes.

McIlroy’s eagle denied Lagergren after the Swede’s own stunning eagle at the 16th, with both players tied at -17.

The first two extra holes were tied with both players making birdie fours, but on the third hole, Lagergren encountered disaster when his ball found the water hazard, handing McIlroy a chance to secure victory with two putts.

Lagergren was then tasked with chipping in to extend the tournament once again, but his shot trickled by the hole, leaving McIlroy and caddy Harry Diamond to warmly embrace and celebrate a 20th DP World Tour win.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy celebrates an eagle putt on the 18th green ( Getty )

McIlroy, whose last Irish Open was also at the Kildare venue in 2016, said: “I just feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people.

“The support has been amazing all week. So happy I could play the way I did this week and get the win.

“There are few golfers who get the support I get when they go home. Maybe Jon Rahm in Spain, there’s maybe a few others, but this is absolutely incredible.

open image in gallery ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

“I don’t take it for granted. I feel very lucky that I get to do this and I can't wait to celebrate tonight. Moments like this, this is what you're going to remember after your career is over.

“This has been absolutely incredible, it’s exceeded all my expectations. I hope I’ll be getting a bit of it at the Ryder Cup in a few weeks.”

McIlroy had started the day four back, as had Lagergren, and supercharged his challenge behind two long putts in his first five holes, prompting a raucous Kildare crowd to cheer him on throughout the back nine.

McIlroy took the lead with a birdie at the 13th but then dug himself out of a two-shot deficit heading to the last, only to drain another long putt to tie the clubhouse leader Lagergren, who was unable to hold off the home favourite.

open image in gallery McIlroy, with his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy, celebrates after victory ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

“This is a tough one to swallow,” said the Swede. “I really thought I had that out there today. Obviously, posting minus 17 going into the clubhouse, could might as well been enough.

“Played really good in the play-off as well. Hit a solid 5-iron down on the last play, but it got a horrendous bounce. It’s a metre from being dead to the hole. So it’s tough.”

McIlroy next plays on the DP World Tour at Wentworth in Surrey for the BMW PGA Championship, where 11 of Team Europe’s 12-man Ryder Cup side will play in preparation for Bethpage Black.