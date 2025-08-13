Rory McIlroy reveals he rejected approach to be future playing captain at Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he has already dismissed the idea of being a playing captain at the Ryder Cup in the future out of hand, believing it to be impossible to balance both roles.

No player has been both skipper and competed in the biennial contest between the United States and Europe since Arnold Palmer in 1963, though Keegan Bradley has suggested he may attempt to do so at Bethpage Black in September.

A surprise choice as captain for the 2025 event last year, Bradley’s strong form on the PGA Tour leaves him just outside the list of automatic qualifiers for his team, potentially leaving him with a tricky choice when he comes to select his six captain’s picks to compete in New York.

On form alone, the 39-year-old would appear a strong contender - though the wider responsibilities that come with captaining a Ryder Cup team would make both playing and leading a tough logistical and mental challenge.

McIlroy will again be a key part of Luke Donald’s European team as he prepares to make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance, and is all-but-certain to skipper the side in the future once his playing days are over.

It is only then, though, that the Northern Irishman would consider taking on the role, believing that he would not be able to straddle the duties of captain and player.

“I’ve been asked to do that and I’ve turned it down,” McIlroy said ahead of the BMW Championship when asked about the prospect. “The idea of me being a playing captain some time soon has come up and I’ve shut it down straight away. I don’t think you can do it.”

open image in gallery Keegan Bradley could both play and captain the United States at this year’s Ryder Cup ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland. Donald was retained as captain after winning back the trophy in a strong performance in Rome two years ago having replaced Henrik Stenson in the role following the Swede’s accepting of a deal with LIV Golf.

Europe have not won on American soil since 2012 at Medinah. Their six automatic qualifiers will be finalised after the British Masters concludes on Sunday 24 August, with Donald then selecting the rest of the team.

Justin Rose, winner of the FedEx St Jude Championship, and Tommy Fleetwood have already sealed their spots alongside McIlroy.