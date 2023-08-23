Rory McIlroy: Team Europe’s Ryder Cup chances not hurt by absence of LIV Golf players

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy does not believe Europe’s chances of reclaiming the Ryder Cup in the Autumn would be boosted by players in the LIV Golf.

McIlroy has already secured qualification and will be a part of team Europe in Rome, as the team try to bounce back and regain the trophy.

But some of Europe’s top players, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are ineligible for one of golf’s most famous events after dropping out from the DP World Tour (European Tour).

However, United States team captain Zach Johnson has said previously that LIV players would be ‘technically’ available to join his team in the Ryder Cup, taking place between September 29 and October 1.

"No, I don’t think it would make a difference for us (that the LIV players are not playing for team Europe)," McIlroy said before the PGA Tour’s season-ending championship in Atlanta, reported by the BBC.

Last time Europe suffered a record 19-9 defeat by the United States in 2021 at Whistling Straits, but McIlroy has already previously spoken his standpoint, that those in LIV should not be part of the European team.

The Northern Irishman has been one of the PGA Tour’s biggest defenders against LIV Golf but admitted he has been able to take a step back since the deal between the tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

"I think last year, I was probably energised by everything that was going on in the world of golf. I felt like we were maybe in a bit more of a state of flux," he said.

"I remember this time last year being on a board call at 7.30 in the morning on the Tuesday trying to get all that stuff ratified and get it passed through the board.”

McIlroy has consitently defended the PGA tour against LIV (REUTERS)

"I’ve been able to focus a little bit more just on golf and my game and even able to take two days at home between Chicago and here, getting to spend some time with the girls. That’s been really nice.

"[I’m] maybe less emotionally involved. Last year it was to do with how can we make the product of the PGA Tour better and I think I was really invested in that.”

He added: "I’m on the board and I have to be involved and whenever something’s brought to the table I’ll vote on it yes or no. But, yeah, maybe just not as emotionally engaged on all of this other stuff."