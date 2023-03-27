Rory McIlroy reveals ‘ton of positives’ for the Masters after Match Play
McIlroy was beaten by Cameron Young before bouncing back to claim third in the play-off with Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy is confident and taking “a ton of positives” to Augusta after placing third at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The Ulsterman, who has recently taken a controversial view on golf’s new rules, aims to become just the sixth man in history to complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters next month - alongside Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player and Ben Hogan.
Searching for a first major since 2014, McIlroy is thrilled with his form after dazzling at Austin Country Club.
“There are a ton of positives to take away. If you had told me I would make it to the Sunday of the Match Play last week I would have taken that,” said McIlroy after beating world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the third-place play-off.
“I am maybe going to go up [to Augusta National] for a day and mess around. I went last week but don’t think there is any harm in going up again and then it’s about practice.
“I don’t think there is tons to do. I think my game is in really good shape so just keep it ticking over, work on the shots I need for Augusta and away we go.”
It would be McIlroy’s second trip to Augusta in a matter of weeks, having reportedly made the trip between The Players and the Match Play, sparking rumours that he took just 19 putts.
“Yeah, look, I had two good days,” said the 33-year-old when pushed on reports about a hot putting streak.
“We played 54 holes in two days, and it was good. I was really happy with where my game was. It was good to see that after struggling at The Players.”
Sam Burns went on to thrash Cameron Young 6&5 in the final to claim his fifth PGA Tour title and the first prize of 3.5million US dollars (£2.8million).
“What a week. I’m so tired,” Burns told NBC. “I felt like I found something towards the end of my match with Scottie and was able to carry that on this afternoon.
“It means a lot. I’ve been in a play-off in a WGC before and I ultimately didn’t get it done.
“I knew that it was going to be a great match against Cam, he’s been playing so well all week. He probably played the best of anyone all week. To be able to battle with him today, it was a blast.”
