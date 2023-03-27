Rory McIlroy reveals ‘ton of positives’ for the Masters after Match Play

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy is confident and taking “a ton of positives” to Augusta after placing third at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The Ulsterman, who has recently taken a controversial view on golf’s new rules, aims to become just the sixth man in history to complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters next month - alongside Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player and Ben Hogan.

Searching for a first major since 2014, McIlroy is thrilled with his form after dazzling at Austin Country Club.

“There are a ton of positives to take away. If you had told me I would make it to the Sunday of the Match Play last week I would have taken that,” said McIlroy after beating world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the third-place play-off.

“I am maybe going to go up [to Augusta National] for a day and mess around. I went last week but don’t think there is any harm in going up again and then it’s about practice.

“I don’t think there is tons to do. I think my game is in really good shape so just keep it ticking over, work on the shots I need for Augusta and away we go.”

It would be McIlroy’s second trip to Augusta in a matter of weeks, having reportedly made the trip between The Players and the Match Play, sparking rumours that he took just 19 putts.

“Yeah, look, I had two good days,” said the 33-year-old when pushed on reports about a hot putting streak.

“We played 54 holes in two days, and it was good. I was really happy with where my game was. It was good to see that after struggling at The Players.”

Rory McIlroy walks off the 12th green at Austin Country Club (Getty Images)

Sam Burns went on to thrash Cameron Young 6&5 in the final to claim his fifth PGA Tour title and the first prize of 3.5million US dollars (£2.8million).

“What a week. I’m so tired,” Burns told NBC. “I felt like I found something towards the end of my match with Scottie and was able to carry that on this afternoon.

“It means a lot. I’ve been in a play-off in a WGC before and I ultimately didn’t get it done.

“I knew that it was going to be a great match against Cam, he’s been playing so well all week. He probably played the best of anyone all week. To be able to battle with him today, it was a blast.”