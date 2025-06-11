Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to overcome an “impossible” Oakmont course and prosper at the US Open.

McIlroy is looking to shake off a hangover from his Masters triumph in April, where he completed his 11-year quest for a career grand slam of winning all four majors.

That will not be easy at the unforgiving Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, characterised by notoriously thick rough, especially as the 36-year-old is battling driver issues.

He missed the cut when the US Open was last played here in 2016, but has been putting in the work ahead of Thursday’s first round.

He played at the course on a scouting mission last Monday, but probably wishes he had not bothered, as he shot an 81, while he has also been watching videos of Dustin Johnson’s win here nine years ago.

“I’m glad we have spotters up there because I played last Monday just in Druck’s (member Stanley Druckenmiller) outing, and you hit a ball off the fairway and you were looking for a good couple of minutes just to find it,” he said.

“It’s very penal if you miss. Sometimes it’s penal if you don’t miss. But the person with the most patience and the best attitude this week is the one that’s going to win.

“There’s definitely been a little bit of rain since I played. Last Monday felt impossible. I birdied the last two holes for 81. It felt pretty good. It didn’t feel like I played that bad.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy has admitted that Oakmont is feeling “impossible” ( Getty Images )

“It’s much more benign right now than it was that Monday. They had the pins in dicey locations, and greens were running fast. It was nearly impossible.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“If you put it in the fairway, it’s certainly playable. But then you just have to think about leaving your ball below the hole and just trying to make as many pars as you can. You get yourself in the way of a few birdies, that’s a bonus.”

The club’s own website labels it “The Ultimate Examination of Championship Golf”, but it is fair to say other descriptions of Oakmont have not been so flattering.

open image in gallery McIlroy is looking to shake off a hangover from his US Masters triumph in April ( Getty Images )

Bryson DeChambeau, who pipped McIlroy to the title last year, called it the “toughest golf course in the world right now”.

“You have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario,” he said.

“When you’ve got those putts inside 10 feet, you’ve got to make them. It’s a great test of golf.

“I think everyone knows it’s the toughest golf course in the world right now.”

open image in gallery Can Bryson DeChambeau win the US Open again? ( Getty )

World number three Xander Schauffele thinks fans will get pleasure from seeing the top stars suffer.

“I don’t think people turn the TV on to watch some of the guys just hit like a 200-yard shot on the green, you know what I mean?” Schauffele said.

“I think they turn on the US Open to see a guy shooting eight over and suffer. That’s part of the enjoyment of playing in the US Open for viewers.”