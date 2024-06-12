Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Golf star Rory McIlroy has called off his divorce from wife Erica Stoll just weeks after filing paperwork in Florida to end his marriage.

McIlroy said that he and his wife, who have been married for seven years, had reconciled and will now not be splitting.

A lawyer for the Northern Irish-born player filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss the divorce petition, according to The Guardian.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” McIlroy said in a statement.

“Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

McIlroy is likely referring to reports of a flirty TV interview with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis that had left the pair “the talk of the links” according to MailOnline.com.

The golfer and his wife met at the 2012 Ryder Cup and started dating two years later when he called off his engagement with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

The couple was married in Ireland in 2017.

McIlroy used a private investigator to serve his wife with divorce papers earlier this month, it has been revealed.

The professional golfer, 35, used Carl Woods, a private investigator and former police officer, to deliver the documents to his wife Erica McIlroy, 36, at the couple’s home in Jupiter, Florida on 13 May, the Belfast Telegraph reported. McIlroy stated in the papers that his seven-year marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

The papers were delivered one day after the golfer won the Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hallow, North Carolina. He had digitally signed the papers on the first day of the tournament, according to the newspaper.