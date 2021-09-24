✕ Close Europe continue 43rd Ryder Cup preparations with practice rounds

Follow all the latest action as the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup finally gets underway at Whistling Straits.

Team Europe are defending the trophy after their triumphant victory at Le Golf National in 2018, however, they arrive on the shore of Lake Michigan as clear underdogs against one of the strongest American sides in memory. Steve Stricker’s Team USA contains eight of the world’s top 10 players and an abundance of major winners, although Europe still boast the best-ranked player of all in Jon Rahm. There remain questions, as ever, over whether the US team will be able to function as a unit, too, as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s feud simmers in the background.

The pairings for the foursomes were announced by Striker and Padraig Harrington at the opening ceremony last night and the morning’s play will begin with a tantalising match-up between the formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas against Spanish duo Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia. The second match sees Dustin Johnson & Open champion Collin Morikawa take on Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey before Koepka & Daniel Berger challenge Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick. The final match of the first session pits Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele against Europe’s heartbeat of Ian Poulter & Rory McIlory. Follow all the latest updates below: