Follow all the action as Team USA take an imposing 6-2 lead over Team Europe into the second day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Steve Stricker’s side dominated both sessions yesterday, with only the Spanish pairing of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia able to win an outright point for Europe. Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson returned to form and won in both sessions, as did Olympic champion Xander Schauffele. Staring down the barrel of a 5-1 deficit with two fourball matches remaining on a blustery evening in Wisconsin, Tyrrell Hatton produced a sensational approach to the 18th green to salvage a half-point that could yet act as a lifeline for Europe’s defence.

Those hopes are already very frail, though, and Steve Stricker has unsurprisingly opted for the same four foursomes pairings this morning, although he has altered the order. For Europe, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter have both been dropped after a chastening defeat yesterday. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger will be first off and take on Rahm and Garcia. Johnson and Morikawa will face Casey and Hatton in the second match before Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas come up against Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger. The final pairing pits Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Follow all the latest updates below live: