Follow all the action as Team USA take an imposing 6-2 lead over Team Europe into the second day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Steve Stricker’s side dominated both sessions yesterday, with only the Spanish pairing of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia able to win an outright point for Europe. Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson returned to form and won in both sessions, as did Olympic champion Xander Schauffele. Staring down the barrel of a 5-1 deficit with two fourball matches remaining on a blustery evening in Wisconsin, Tyrrell Hatton produced a sensational approach to the 18th green to salvage a half-point that could yet act as a lifeline for Europe’s defence.
Those hopes are already very frail, though, and Steve Stricker has unsurprisingly opted for the same four foursomes pairings this morning, although he has altered the order. For Europe, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter have both been dropped after a chastening defeat yesterday. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger will be first off and take on Rahm and Garcia. Johnson and Morikawa will face Casey and Hatton in the second match before Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas come up against Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger. The final pairing pits Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Follow all the latest updates below live:
Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth vs Hovland & Wiesberger
Thomas & Spieth were the only US pair to lose yesterday, but they still played well and have a formidable record overall. They are facing a new European pairing of Hovland & Wiesberger. The latter takes the honour and shows no nerves on his rookie appearance in front of the grandstand.
Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 2UP vs Garcia & Rahm
Rahm’s pitch isn’t the best and leaves Garcia with plenty to do. He can’t make the putt for birdie and, after a fine lagged putt that encompassed the length of the green by Koepka, Berger rolls in a short one to win the hole. A disastrous start for Europe.
Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 1UP vs Casey & Hatton
Casey can’t read the double break and Morikawa taps in a very short putt for birdie to win the hole.
Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa vs Casey & Hatton
A stunning approach by Johnson at the first. That’s almost a gimme. Hatton’s doesn’t quite catch the slope and Casey will have a tricky downhill slider for the half.
Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 1UP vs Garcia & Rahm
Berger finds the green with the US’s second at the par-5 2nd. Garcia cannot, though, and he leaves Rahm with a pitch.
Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa vs Casey & Hatton
Next up on the tee, Johnson & Morikawa reunite after a formidable outing yesterday. Both two-time major champions, they have suffered from brief lapses of form as of late, but they were hugely impressive in a comprehensive victory over Casey & Hovland yesterday. It’ll be Casey again, although he’s paired with Hatton this morning. It’s the former who takes the honour. His drive just leaks a touch into the rough on the right but it’s fine there. Morikawa’s settles in the left semi and Johnson will have a good angle into the pin.
Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 1UP vs Garcia & Rahm
Two fabulous tee-shots by Rahm and Koepka at the second, both high fades aided by a gentle breeze.
Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 1UP vs Garcia & Rahm
There it is. First blood to the Americans to day two. Berger, with his hood up in chilly early morning conditions, rolls in a left-to-right slider for birdie. Garcia knew that was likely and went for the chip-in but the odds were always slim. A perfect start for Team USA.
Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm
Koepka’s approach is perfect and settles inside 10ft. That will be a terrific chance for birdie. Rahm’s bunker shot comes out too clean and skips into the rough over the back of the green.
Ryder Cup 2021: Harrington explains decision to drop McIlroy
“His health is good. He’s in a strong state of mind. Look, we’re a strong and balanced team. We know we need a big performance out of him in singles tomorrow so he needs to rest like everybody else.”
