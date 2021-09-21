Tiger Woods is not expected to attend the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, United States team captain Steve Stricker has confirmed.

The 15-time major champion has been recovering from a serious car accident in February.

And despite Stricker revealing that he has been in regular communication with Woods and that he is part of the USA’s wider team, he does not envisage Woods making an appearance in Wisconsin.

“[It’s] probably not going to happen,” said Stricker. “He’s been in my ear a lot and I call him pretty regularly. He’s part of our Ryder Cup team. He’s part of what we do.

“I know some of the players went over to see him but I think it’s just not a good time for him to be here physically because of where he’s at in his rehabilitation.

“But he’s getting better and his focus is on making a comeback to play again. We don’t want to get in the way of that because we would all love to see him come back and play.”

Woods lost all four of his Ryder Cup matches at Le Golf National in 2018 after making his return to the event for the first time since 2012.

He possesses a curiously poor overall record at the event, losing 21 of his 37 career matches.

It has been reported that he sustained compound fractures and breaks in both legs after his single-car crash in California in February.

The Ryder Cup 2021 begins on Friday at Whistling Straits.

Stricker is able to call upon a team of considerable strength — eight of the world’s top ten are included in his USA team.