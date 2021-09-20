Bryson DeChambeau wants to put his feud with Brooks Koepka behind him at the Ryder Cup, according to the American’s coach Mike Schy.

DeChambeau and Koepka will be teammates at Whistling Straights this week after a year that has seen the pair involved in a number of high-profile disputes.

Tensions between the players appeared to reach boiling point in a viral clip of Koepka rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind him at the PGA Championship.

The rivalry has stemmed from previous comments from DeChambeau on Koepka’s physique, while the four-time major winner has criticised his compatriot’s slow play.

There have been questions over whether the pair have used the feud for publicity but whether it is fake or genuine, Schy has insisted DeChambeau wants it to come to an end as the United States prepare to welcome Europe and bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

“Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over,” Schy told The Times. “Move on. The bottom line is two big egos.”

Schy added: “[DeChambeau] loves team play. I go back to the Walker Cup in 2015. I was there with him and it was all about the team.

“At timesvwhen he’s struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute. He loves representing his country.”

Koepka this week spoke out about the “odd” and “hectic” nature of the Ryder Cup, comments that drew criticism from former United States captain Paul Azinger.