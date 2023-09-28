Ryder Cup 2023: What is Europe’s thunderclap?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Ryder Cup is fast approaching as the biennial competition heads to Italy for the first time with Europe looking to claim back the trophy.

The United States have not won on European soil since 1993, but in the last tournament claimed a commanding 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits to win back the trophy from Team Europe.

As one of the biggest tournaments in golf, the Ryder Cup provides one of, if not the best atmosphere in professional golf due to the team element and partisan crowd.

The first tee features a built-out grandstand which is packed with European and American fans for the opening tee shots of each session.

In recent years, European fans have begun a new tradition, with the introduction of the “thunderclap” creating an even more frenzied atmosphere on the first tee.

What is the thunderclap?

The thunderclap rose to prominence in the world of sport at the European Football Championships in 2016. It was there that the Icelandic football team and their fans began to use the chant as a form of chant during and after the game.

It consists of a loud chant and clap in unison which is repeated initially several seconds later and gradually speeding up over time. Iceland went on a historic run in that tournament, reaching the quarter-finals after famously knocking out England with a 2-1 win in the round of 16.

(Getty Images)

Since then, the thunderclap has been adopted by several groups of fans and sports, including golf. At the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, the European fans began to use the chant as a way of generating atmosphere on the first tee.

By the end of the tournament, the chant was often orchestrated by the players themselves or members of the European team who stood by the tee box.

As the Ryder Cup returns to European soil in Rome, the chant is likely to reappear as European fans look to inspire their side to victory. Europe go into the event as slight underdogs after their comprehensive defeat two years ago but have a new, revitalised team that will look to upset an American team full of world-class talent.

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

This tournament takes place between Friday 29 September and Sunday 1 October at Marco Simone Golf Club.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

The full coverage is listed below:

Day One - Morning session (from 6am) and afternoon session (from 12pm) - Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Day Two - Morning session (from 6am) and afternoon session (from 12pm) - Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Day Three - Singles (from 9am) - Sky Sports Golf and Main Event