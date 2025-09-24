Ryder Cup 2025 rules explained: What are foursomes, fourballs and how does the scoring work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe and Team USA clash once again for the Ryder Cup as the visitors look to claim a historic away victory at the notorious Bethpage Black in New York.

Europe are the defending champions after a brilliant victory in Italy in 2023 that left the USA seething and desperate for revenge on home soil.

There as only been one away win since 2006, but Luke Donald’s side are determined to repeats the heroics of ‘The Miracle of Medinah’ in 2012.

With Rory McIlroy and a number of players in form, Europe will face a stern test against world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as well as the heat of a simmering rivalry.

What is foursomes?

Two players from each team pair up and play alternate shots using the same ball. The lowest score on each hole wins. The hole is halved if the scores are equal.

There are four foursomes matches in a session, the first on Friday morning and the second on Saturday morning.

What is fourballs?

Two players from each team pair up but this time using their own ball. The lowest score from either player is used for the team’s overall score for that hole.

There are four fourballs matches in a session, the first on Friday afternoon and the second on Saturday afternoon.

open image in gallery ( David Davies/PA Wire )

What’s the format?

There are 28 points up for grabs with the winners required to reach 14.5 points. The holders (Europe) can defend the cup by reaching 14 points, with a draw ensuring they retain the cup.

The competition lasts three days and the first two days, Friday and Saturday, see the players battle it out over foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball). The action concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Each match offers up one point, though the point can be halved if the match is tied after 18 holes, resulting in each team winning half a point.

The players involved in foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) will be announced shortly before each session, with every player tasked with competing in a singles match on Sunday.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

The Course: Bethpage Black, New York

Bethpage Black is known as one of the most difficult golf courses in the world. It is a par 71 and stretches to a daunting 7,426 yards, favouring the long hitters on tour.

Players will be greeted by a sign on the first tee: “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers”.

There have been three major championships held at the course, including most recently the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka, who is competing to be on Team USA this time around.

The course set-up is in the hands of the hosts, meaning USA can adjust conditions to suit their players. That said, Team Europe’s talent and characteristics are largely similar to Team USA, meaning less advantage this time around.

Players can expect narrower fairways and deep rough though, favouring players who can carry the ball a long way. The 15th hole is notoriously difficult and known as ‘The Beast’.

European team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy Bob MacIntyre Tommy Fleetwood Justin Rose Rasmus Hojgaard Tyrrell Hatton Shane Lowry Jon Rahm Sepp Straka Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg Matt Fitzpatrick

American team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler JJ Spaun Xander Schauffele Russell Henley Harris English Bryson DeChambeau Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Ben Griffin Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Cameron Young

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1: Friday 26 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Day 2: Saturday 27 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).

The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).