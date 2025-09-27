Justin Rose in furious row with Bryson DeChambeau and caddie as sparks fly at Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose was involved in a furious row with Bryson DeChambeau and the American’s caddie Gregory Bodine in a chaotic day at the Ryder Cup.

In a gripping fourballs match between Rose and Tommy Fleetwood and DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, with the European duo winning 3&2, emotions spilled over on the 15th green and then again on the walk to the 16th tee.

Rose was upset at Bodine when he perceived the caddie to enter his area while preparing to putt and his line. The European stalwart eventually holed his birdie putt, though the American replied to extend the contest.

But on the subsequent walk to the 16th hole, Fleetwood, Rose, their caddies and DeChambeau were all involved in a heated argumet.

“The level of golf was incredible,” Rose said when explaining what happened. “I was ready to hit my putt and I didn't think that space was honoured. I asked them to move, maybe not so politely, but it was intense.

“I said if I should have done it in a different way, then I apologise, I was just trying to protect my environment to execute, it's up to them if they want to take it the wrong way. Happy to bury the putt and the match. It was a huge match. We were aware of what they meant to the whole place.

open image in gallery Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose talk after their match ( AP )

"It was a shame that the match got to that point because it was actually a really great match. I was waiting to putt, the boys were obviously working on their read, obviously going through a lot of their sort of calculations and bits and pieces.

"I waited a few seconds and then I felt like they came up again and I was like, 'It's my putt, right?', or however I said it. By no means was there any disrespect or anything like that, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.

"I don't think we should dwell on that, honestly. I spoke to the boys. It should be (put to bed) in my opinion. There was no intent behind it whatsoever.

open image in gallery Justin Rose of Team Europe and Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States exchange words ( Getty Images )

“I admire Scottie more than anyone else on tour. It was something that was taken in a way that wasn't intended. I am just trying to control my environment in that moment.”

While Fleetwood added: "I guess it's part of it, right? I think, like Justin said, it's one moment out of two days of a lot of golf and a lot of great golf. You're out there and, yeah, it happens. I don't think it's that big of a deal.”