Ryder Cup 2025: Pairings for Day 2 foursomes revealed with Bryson DeChambeau handed new partner
Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley have announced their new pairings for Saturday’s foursomes on Day 2 at Bethpage Black
Bryson DeChambeau has a new partner after Ryder Cup 2025 pairings for Day 2 foursomes were revealed.
Luke Donald has retained the same combinations that secured a 3-1 lead in Friday’s foursomes, led by new pairing Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg battling Bryson DeChambeau and new partner in heavy-hitting rookie Cameron Young.
Scottie Scheffler resumes his partnership with Russell Henley after a dismal Day 1 for the world No 1, with the Americans taking on Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, with both partnerships hoping to win their first point together.
While two of the best pairings of the last two Ryder Cups collide: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay take on Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.
Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results from the Ryder Cup 2025:
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
(Ryder Cup records in record)
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Jon Rahm (7-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2) won 4&3 vs Bryson DeChambeau (2-4-1)/Justin Thomas (7-5-2)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Ludvig Aberg (3-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0) won 5&3 vs Scottie Scheffler (2-3-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Rory McIlroy (17-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (8-3-2) won 5&4 vs Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-1) won 2up v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST): Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Sepp Straka (2-2-0) won 3&2 vs Scottie Scheffler(2-4-3)/JJ Spaun (0-1-0)
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST): Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)/Justin Rose (15-9-3) won 1up vs Ben Griffin (0-1-0)/Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST): Cameron Young (1-0-0)/Justin Thomas (8-5-2) won 6&5 vs Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)/Rasmus Hojgaard (0-1-0)
1:13pm (6:13pm BST): Sam Burns (1-2-1)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) TIED vs Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Shane Lowry (2-3-2)
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)/Cameron Young (1-0-0) v Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0)/Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0) v Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) v Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-4-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0) v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST):
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST):
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST):
1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST):
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
Times: ET/BST
- Match 1: 12:02/17:02 - Singles
- Match 2: 12:13/17:13 - Singles
- Match 3: 12:24/17:24 - Singles
- Match 4: 12:35/17:35 - Singles
- Match 5: 12:46/17:46 - Singles
- Match 6: 12:57/17:57 - Singles
- Match 7: 13:08/18:08 - Singles
- Match 8: 13:19/18:19 - Singles
- Match 9: 13:30/18:30 - Singles
- Match 10: 13:41/18:41 - Singles
- Match 11: 13:52/18:52 - Singles
- Match 12: 14:03/19:03 - Singles
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments